Rain could pause summer heat for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

A few storms lingering in Omaha and eastern Nebraska on Monday are expected to give residents a short break from high heat. “I think we have a pretty good chance of (rain) lingering on through the day on Monday,” meteorologist Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley said. “It’s good for us because we should stay within a few degrees of average (temperatures) with highs in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday.”

The relief will be brief. A high-pressure system is forecast to roll into the area Wednesday when the temperature for Omaha is expected to climb to 90 degrees.

“It’s not much of break,” Albright said. “The (high) humidity is unlikely to change much because it’s that time of year. It’s still going to feel like summer out there.”

Albright projected a high on Thursday of 92 degrees. Temperatures will rise going into the weekend with highs of about 95 forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It looks like starting Wednesday and going on through the weekend, it will feel like July (in Nebraska),” Albright said. “You can look for (high heat) to continue on into the following week, too.”

Chances for rain after Monday are very low, Albright said. Generally dry conditions and warm temperatures are to be expected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides some measures for staying safe in high heat.

Be aware of most vulnerable populations: Infants, older, sick or frail people and pets. Never leave them in a car.

Slow down: Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.

Dress for summer: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat.

Eat light: Choose easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads.

Drink plenty of water: Focus on nonalcoholic and decaffeinated fluids. Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Use air conditioners: If your home isn’t air conditioned, spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.

Use portable electric fans: Fans exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat. Take a cool bath or shower.