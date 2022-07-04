Rain early Monday expected to be followed by week of 'typical July' heat

Rain showers early Monday should give way to a week of high heat in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“We’re predicting rain followed by three days of developing heat,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Monday does look like it has a decent shot of showers until 9 or 10 in the morning. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday night.”

Once the rain moves out, look out. The high temperature for Monday is forecast to shoot up to 98 degrees, possibly 100 in some places with a “feels like” heat index around 109 degrees, DeWald said.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory starting at noon Monday and continuing into Tuesday. The heat index for Tuesday is expected to be around 106 degrees with an air temperature of 97 degrees.

During heat advisories, the National Weather Services said, it’s important to remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets never should be left unattended in vehicles.

The heat wave is forecast to continue Wednesday when temperatures reach the mid-90s. The heat index will fall slightly to about 103, DeWald said.

“We are predicting a cooldown, if you can call it that, on Thursday and Friday,” he said. “We are looking for a high of 90 on Wednesday and 87 on Thursday.”

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should be right around the average for Nebraska at this time of year. DeWald said the high temperatures on both days will be in the upper 80s to about 90.

“The average temperature for this time of year is 88 to 90 degrees,” he said. “So, we’re looking at some typical July heat this week, nothing exceptional.”

There will be slight chances for rain most of the week, DeWald said. He estimated chances for rain each day at no more than 20% to 30%.

