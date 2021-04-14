Rain possible in Omaha, snowstorm moves into western Nebraska

The calendar may say spring, but winter isn't ready to loosen its grip in Nebraska.
A storm moving across the state Thursday into Friday is expected to dump snow on western Nebraska and rain to the east.
The National Weather Service is warning travelers and ranchers in western Nebraska of the potential for significant snowfall and perhaps icy roads. Forecasted snowfall totals range from 3 to 6 inches.
The timing of the snow varies.
Precipitation in western Nebraska on Thursday is expected to start as rain during the day and shift to snow as temperatures drop. The most hazardous driving conditions are expected to be overnight into Friday morning.
The storm moves out of western Nebraska on Friday.
In eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Omaha, temperatures won't be low enough to generate snow.
Rain could start Thursday in Lincoln though it's not expected until daybreak Friday in Omaha. Total amounts forecast are less than half an inch.
The weekend is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
