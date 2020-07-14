Much-needed rain could fall Tuesday night in the Omaha area, which has received only about 55% of its normal rainfall since June 1.
An arriving cool front could trigger the rain. Regardless of whether moisture arrives, the front is expected to lower temperatures midweek before they soar this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances in the Omaha area intensify around 10 p.m., but if the metro area doesn't catch one of the thunderstorms moving across the region, it may not get much precipitation, the weather service said. Only a few tenths of an inch are forecast for areas not hit by storms.
From June 1 through Monday night, the weather service said, Omaha received 3.15 inches of rain. On only two occasions since June 1 has rainfall approached or exceed the 1-inch amount considered essential for healthy trees and shrubs. Normal rainfall for the period is 5.79 inches.
Thanks to the cool front, Omaha is forecast to see two relatively pleasant days, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to be around 80 degrees and winds should be relatively light.
But after that, things heat up. The forecast calls for a hot, muggy weekend with highs in the 90s and a heat index at or above 100 degrees Friday through Sunday. Another cool-down is possible Monday.
