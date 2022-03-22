Rain showers expected to continue into Wednesday in Omaha area

Widespread rain showers that began Monday afternoon across eastern Nebraska are expected to continue through Wednesday.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Omaha's Eppley Airfield had received 0.67 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Lincoln reported half an inch of rain during that time, while Beatrice recorded 0.76 inches and Nebraska City had 0.90 inches.

"This system will slowly be exiting our area to the east, with a 60% chance of (rain) being done by Wednesday afternoon," Kern said. "Some areas could see a total of 1 to 1½ inches of rain."

In Iowa, Council Bluffs report 0.70 inches of rain through 7 a.m. Similar amounts were recorded in Red Oak, 0.64, and Shenandoah, 0.78.

The National Weather Service added Saunders and Cedar Counties to a winter weather advisory that expires at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory for central Nebraska said snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected in east-central and south-central Nebraska, but higher amounts are possible in some areas.

Kern said Fremont and Columbus reported some rain turning to snow Tuesday morning. It was possible, she said, that the area north and west of Omaha may see some light snow into Wednesday morning. Parts of southwest Iowa may see up to 2 inches of snow, she said.

A wind advisory was issued for central Nebraska, with gusts as high as 50 mph, causing areas of very low visibility, Kern said. Strong winds combined with wet, heavy snow could bring down tree branches.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.