Rain showers expected to continue through Wednesday in Omaha area

Widespread rain showers that began Monday afternoon across eastern Nebraska are expected to continue through Wednesday.

Unofficial figures provided by the National Weather Service office in Valley indicated that Omaha's Eppley Airfield had received 1.04 inches of rain as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to meteorologist Paul Fajman, Lincoln reported 0.62 of an inch of rain by that time, while Beatrice recorded 0.82 and Nebraska City had 1.22 inches.

In Iowa, Council Bluffs reported 0.87 of an inch of rain through 3:30 p.m. Red Oak recorded an inch, and Shenandoah had 0.93.

“We are expecting a little more precipitation yet,” Fajman said. “Higher amounts are going to be possible the farther east you go into Iowa.”

Most of the additional precipitation should fall as rain, Fajman said. “There is a small chance for some snow to be mixed into that. We are not expecting that to accumulate on the roads. You may see some accumulation on grassy surfaces or even elevated surfaces.”

In Omaha on Wednesday, winds are expected to remain strong, with sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph.

