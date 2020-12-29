Rain, sleet or snow, Pickleman's sandwiches still get through — by bike

Justin Feik got more than the typical amount of honks, tips — and raised eyebrows — while taking care of business at work Tuesday.

You might too, if you delivered sandwiches on a bicycle during a wind-whipping snowstorm.

To Feik, though, it might not have even been the worst weather during the four years he’s delivered lunches for downtown Omaha Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. He took questions in stride.

“The hot days aren’t as bad,” he said. “But sometimes I ride in a downpour.”

Feik was contacted by The World-Herald after a downtown Omaha worker videotaped a cyclist battling through the snow, a sandwich pack on his back. Feik returned to Pickleman's to reload and was off again on his Specialized Hardrock vintage mountain bike.

The 30-year-old actually has a vehicle, and says he drives to work (toting his bike on its rack) “just in case” he has to transport a large order of sandwiches, salads or pizza. But for the most part, Feik says, he uses his bike, either the winter version or the summer one.