Rain, sleet or snow, Pickleman's sandwiches still get through — by bike
Justin Feik got more than the typical amount of honks, tips — and raised eyebrows — while taking care of business at work Tuesday.

Justin Feik (he emailed us the photo)

Steadily falling snow did not stop Justin Feik from making his sandwich deliveries for Pickleman's on Tuesday.

You might too, if you delivered sandwiches on a bicycle during a wind-whipping snowstorm.

To Feik, though, it might not have even been the worst weather during the four years he’s delivered lunches for downtown Omaha Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. He took questions in stride.

“The hot days aren’t as bad,” he said. “But sometimes I ride in a downpour.” 

Feik was contacted by The World-Herald after a downtown Omaha worker videotaped a cyclist battling through the snow, a sandwich pack on his back. Feik returned to Pickleman's to reload and was off again on his Specialized Hardrock vintage mountain bike.

The 30-year-old actually has a vehicle, and says he drives to work (toting his bike on its rack) “just in case” he has to transport a large order of sandwiches, salads or pizza. But for the most part, Feik says, he uses his bike, either the winter version or the summer one.

“I enjoy it,” he said. "It’s better for the environment. It’s like a green thing. You get your exercise too.”

Tuesday was slower than usual, Feik said. But some customers were extraordinarily generous. A few were astonished after realizing he rode his bike. Some motorists honked (as in "way to go") as he pedaled by cars stuck in the snow.

Another Pickleman’s employee often delivers on an electric bike but didn’t make it to work Tuesday, Feik said. He said some people with cars didn’t make it in either.

“I like it a lot,” he said of getting downtowners their lunch goods, be it rain, sleet or snow. “It’s a good job.” 

 

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald.

