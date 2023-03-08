A mix of rain and snow is slated to move into the Omaha area Thursday morning.

But the resulting slush shouldn't cause much of an impact for drivers, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Overnight, the metro area will see patchy drizzle and some fog, Gross said.

By Thursday morning, a rain and snow mixture could be falling. But it will be short lived, switching to rain as temps climb to a high of 38 degrees during the day, Gross said.

Precipitation could switch back to snow before moving out Thursday night. Total accumulation isn't expected to exceed 1 inch.

"It doesn't look too terrible for the Omaha area for now, but keep an eye on the changing forecast," she said. "Check the weather in the morning to see if you need to give yourself a little extra time."

Saturday brings another chance for rain and possibly snow. Sunday is expected to be dry.

