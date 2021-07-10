Rainbow flags and pride on full display during Heartland Pride parade in Omaha

The 2021 Heartland Pride parade marched on Saturday morning, despite storms that ravaged the Omaha metro area just hours earlier.

Thousands of people of all ages returned to celebrate Pride in the Old Market after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energy was high and there was a sense of excitement after the absence in 2020.

Josh Schrader, a Lincoln resident and student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, attended the parade with his boyfriend. Schrader had never been to the event, but his boyfriend had.

Schrader, who officially came out last year, said it was incredible to see everyone able to celebrate this summer after being unable to gather last year.

"It's amazing," he said. "I think that seeing everyone together exemplifies what pride means — being together with everyone again. Yeah, it's amazing."

Many local organizations and businesses showed their support at the parade, including the Omaha Fire Department, Union Pacific, First National Bank of Omaha, Conagra Brands, Athleta, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha Performing Arts and others.