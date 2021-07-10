Rainbow flags and pride on full display during Heartland Pride parade in Omaha

The 2021 Heartland Pride parade marched on Saturday morning, despite storms that ravaged the Omaha metro area just hours earlier.
Thousands of people of all ages returned to celebrate Pride in the Old Market after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Energy was high and there was a sense of excitement after the absence in 2020.
Josh Schrader, a Lincoln resident and student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, attended the parade with his boyfriend. Schrader had never been to the event, but his boyfriend had.
Schrader, who officially came out last year, said it was incredible to see everyone able to celebrate this summer after being unable to gather last year.
"It's amazing," he said. "I think that seeing everyone together exemplifies what pride means — being together with everyone again. Yeah, it's amazing."
Many local organizations and businesses showed their support at the parade, including the Omaha Fire Department, Union Pacific, First National Bank of Omaha, Conagra Brands, Athleta, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha Performing Arts and others.
The parade was also punctuated by plenty of pups, many of which were dressed for the occasion, sporting rainbow scarves, leis and other apparel.
Pug Partners of Nebraska, a nonprofit pug rescue, even provided a festive-looking pug with its own transportation — propped up on a float.
Dominique Morgan, executive director of Black and Pink, served as co-grand marshal of the parade. Black and Pink is a prison abolitionist organization that works to support LGBTQIA+ individuals in the prison system.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha was the other co-grand marshal.
Hunt, Nebraska’s first openly bisexual lawmaker, introduced a bill during the most recent session that would have barred licensed health care professionals from providing conversion therapy — therapy aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — to minors.
Opponents of the therapy, including Hunt, argue it is harmful and not based on science. Groups such as the Nebraska Family Alliance contend families should have the freedom to decide for themselves.
The legislation, Legislative Bill 231, did not advance to a vote.