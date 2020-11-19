Ralston, Gretna, La Vista all set to consider mask mandates

In the absence of a statewide mask mandate, several cities in Nebraska have passed or are considering their own mandates as coronavirus cases continue to climb.
Multiple cities in the Omaha metro area — Ralston, Gretna and La Vista — have scheduled emergency city council meetings next week to consider requiring masks. Bellevue on Thursday was still exploring its legal options, and Papillion officials on Wednesday were doing the same.
Elsewhere in the state, the Grand Island City Council next week will consider a mandate, the mayor said earlier this week. Beatrice and Kearney passed mask mandates on Tuesday.
Comments by State Sen. Justin Wayne this week seemed to spark a domino effect of cities deciding to pursue their own mandates. Wayne, an attorney and the chairman of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee, pointed to portions of state law that he said give cities of all sizes the authority to make regulations to prevent and manage diseases.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has continued to resist calls to impose a statewide mask mandate to rein in the virus. But he said earlier in the week that his administration will not interfere with cities that choose to pass mask mandates, as long as they act within the law.
Last week, for the seventh week in a row, Nebraska and Douglas County set records for COVID-19 cases. The state also recorded a new weekly high for deaths related to the virus.
Ralston's Board of Health is meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday to consider a mandate that is modeled after the one in Omaha. The Ralston City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on the measure.
If approved, Ralston's mask mandate would take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until it's rescinded by the city or superseded by a county or state directed health measure.
It would require the use of a mask by anyone age 5 or older in places generally open to the public, including businesses, religious centers, daycare facilities, public transportation and private clubs.
It appears to include the same exceptions listed in Omaha's mandate, which doesn't require masking where people can maintain 6 feet of distance from one another, for those seeking governmental services or for those seated at a bar or restaurant.
The Gretna City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday to consider a mask ordinance that was still being drafted Thursday. Officials on Thursday closed City Hall to the public, asking people to call the city and meet with someone outside the building, said City Administrator Jeff Kooistra.
Gretna is looking at the mandates in Omaha, Kearney and Beatrice as it drafts its own, Kooistra said.
La Vista's Board of Health is expected to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider a mask mandate that was still being drafted Thursday, city spokesman Mitch Beaumont said. An emergency La Vista City Council meeting will follow at 6 p.m. that day.
In a statement, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said he would support whatever decision the City Council makes.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the city attorney still doesn't believe that Bellevue has the legal authority to issue its own mask mandate. But the city is investigating how it may go about creating one.
"Nobody wants their rights taken away from them, but we've got to keep people healthy as well," Hike said.
