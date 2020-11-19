Ralston, Gretna, La Vista all set to consider mask mandates

The Gretna City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday to consider a mask ordinance that was still being drafted Thursday. Officials on Thursday closed City Hall to the public, asking people to call the city and meet with someone outside the building, said City Administrator Jeff Kooistra.

Gretna is looking at the mandates in Omaha, Kearney and Beatrice as it drafts its own, Kooistra said.

La Vista's Board of Health is expected to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider a mask mandate that was still being drafted Thursday, city spokesman Mitch Beaumont said. An emergency La Vista City Council meeting will follow at 6 p.m. that day.

In a statement, La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said he would support whatever decision the City Council makes.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the city attorney still doesn't believe that Bellevue has the legal authority to issue its own mask mandate. But the city is investigating how it may go about creating one.

"Nobody wants their rights taken away from them, but we've got to keep people healthy as well," Hike said.

