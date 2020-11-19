Ralston, Gretna, La Vista set to consider mask mandates, 'essential' in suppressing COVID surge

Ralston's Board of Health on Thursday voted unanimously to greenlight a mask mandate that is modeled after one in Omaha. The measure will go before the City Council during an emergency meeting Monday for final approval.

There's been confusion and debate among attorneys representing Nebraska cities and counties on whether cities of the first class, such as Ralston, can legally implement their own mandates outside of directed health measures by county health departments or the state. Just last week, Ralston Mayor Don Groesser said the city's interpretation was that it could not pursue a mandate. First-class cities have between 5,000 and 100,000 residents.

But upon review of the statute presented by Wayne, Ralston and some other cities have changed course.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said its city attorney still doesn't believe that Bellevue has the legal authority to issue its own mask mandate, though the city is still investigating how it may go about creating one.

"Nobody wants their rights taken away from them, but we've got to keep people healthy as well," Hike said.