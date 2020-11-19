Ralston mourns death of retired wrestling coach Jim McGrath who died of COVID

He was also “ferociously loyal to his friends and family,” Fink said.

“I cherish the memories of him being able to stick around for the kids who don’t see that hard-nosedness that’s not around so much anymore,” Fink said. “Jim was a straight shooter. He didn’t pull any punches. He was always quick to give you a lesson on how to throw the hands, but he was also quick to give you a hug, too.”

To Linda Richards, Jim McGrath was a teacher who had a profound impact on her life.

Richards, who would go on to serve as a Ralston school board member and as president of the Nebraska Association of School Boards in 2017, was the recipient of the first McGrath Memorial Scholarship in 1990.

The scholarship was created in honor of Jim’s first wife, Susan McGrath, who died in 1973.

“That scholarship supported me in going to Creighton,” Richards said. “He just was so genuine, and you never wondered where you stood with him. Seeing his joy in giving me that scholarship and knowing that he believed in me made me want to succeed.”

When Linda went on to serve on the school board, she said, “Jim would joke that he didn’t think that scholarship would turn into me being his boss someday, but that was just Jim.”