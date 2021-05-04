Ralston's Fourth of July festivities back on after a year off because of COVID

Ralston's signature Fourth of July celebration is returning this summer with a pared-down schedule of festivities.
The event, which includes a parade and fireworks, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration typically stretches out over two or three days, said Jason Richards, chairperson of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. This year, events will take place on the Fourth of July holiday only.
"We're excited to get back with some semblance of normal," Richards said. "We felt it was important to make this happen."
Festivities will start about 1 p.m., Richards said, with the annual Independence Day parade. Organizers expect the route to wind through downtown Ralston like it has in past years, although they're considering some adjustments to allow for more social distancing.
The celebration will wrap up with a fireworks show near the Ralston Arena once the sun has gone down.
A fun run and a Fire Department water fight will also take place. Organizers said they intend to resume the rest of the festivities in 2022.
Organizers from the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ralston will continue to meet regularly as they iron out event details, Richards said. So far, organizers have consulted with local health officials for guidance and have talked to other communities about their parade plans.
Richards said he expects organizers to release health and safety tips and recommendations at a later date.
"We'll definitely be keeping an eye on things," he said. "The good thing is we're outdoors."
The parade typically draws between 30,000 and 40,000 spectators along the route. Richards said they expect to see a drop in attendance this year because of the pandemic. On average, they draw about 100 parade entrants, although he expects that number to be down, too.
