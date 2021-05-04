Ralston's Fourth of July festivities back on after a year off because of COVID

Ralston's signature Fourth of July celebration is returning this summer with a pared-down schedule of festivities.

The event, which includes a parade and fireworks, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration typically stretches out over two or three days, said Jason Richards, chairperson of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. This year, events will take place on the Fourth of July holiday only.

"We're excited to get back with some semblance of normal," Richards said. "We felt it was important to make this happen."

Festivities will start about 1 p.m., Richards said, with the annual Independence Day parade. Organizers expect the route to wind through downtown Ralston like it has in past years, although they're considering some adjustments to allow for more social distancing.

The celebration will wrap up with a fireworks show near the Ralston Arena once the sun has gone down.

A fun run and a Fire Department water fight will also take place. Organizers said they intend to resume the rest of the festivities in 2022.