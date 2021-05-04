 Skip to main content
Ralston's Fourth of July festivities back on after a year off because of COVID
Ralston's Fourth of July festivities back on after a year off because of COVID

20180705_new_ralstonparade_picMCD12 (copy)

Ralston's Independence Day parade, along with other festivities, will return this year as part of a pared-down schedule. The celebration was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Parade-goers enjoy the J.E. George Boulevard Parade and the Ralston Indpendence Day Parade on July 4, 2015.

Ralston's signature Fourth of July celebration is returning this summer with a pared-down schedule of festivities. 

The event, which includes a parade and fireworks, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration typically stretches out over two or three days, said Jason Richards, chairperson of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. This year, events will take place on the Fourth of July holiday only. 

"We're excited to get back with some semblance of normal," Richards said. "We felt it was important to make this happen."

Festivities will start about 1 p.m., Richards said, with the annual Independence Day parade. Organizers expect the route to wind through downtown Ralston like it has in past years, although they're considering some adjustments to allow for more social distancing. 

The celebration will wrap up with a fireworks show near the Ralston Arena once the sun has gone down. 

A fun run and a Fire Department water fight will also take place. Organizers said they intend to resume the rest of the festivities in 2022. 

Organizers from the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ralston will continue to meet regularly as they iron out event details, Richards said. So far, organizers have consulted with local health officials for guidance and have talked to other communities about their parade plans.

Richards said he expects organizers to release health and safety tips and recommendations at a later date.  

"We'll definitely be keeping an eye on things," he said. "The good thing is we're outdoors."

The parade typically draws between 30,000 and 40,000 spectators along the route. Richards said they expect to see a drop in attendance this year because of the pandemic. On average, they draw about 100 parade entrants, although he expects that number to be down, too. 

Photos: Ralston Fourth of July parade

Thousands turn out for the 2018 Ralston Fourth of July parade.

1 of 12

Ralston's Fourth of July festivities back on after a year off because of COVID

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

AP Top Stories May 4

