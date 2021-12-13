Rare high wind watch issued for Wednesday in Nebraska

Semitrailer trucks and inflatable Christmas decorations will be at risk Wednesday when high sustained winds gusting up to 65 mph blow across Nebraska and western Iowa.

The National Weather Service office in Valley on Monday took the unusual step of issuing a high wind watch. It's only the 10th time in the last 15 years that has happened, according to meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who works in the Valley office.

"The forecast calls for sustained winds of 40 mph, gusting to 65 mph, which is very unusual," Nicolaisen said. "That's going to be coupled with the record heat, so there's also concern about it being fire weather. It will be dry, windy and hot."

The forecast Wednesday calls for a high temperature of 72 degrees. The record high for Omaha on that date came in 2002, when the temperature reached 61. That same day, Lincoln posted a record of 64.

The expected impact of the winds includes damage to trees and power lines, possibly causing widespread outages, Nicolaisen said.

"Those power lines can get swaying and tangled," he said. "We could also see some inflatable Santas flying through the air."