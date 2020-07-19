Real estate transfers, July 19

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68118
Matter, Gary L. and Linda J. to Moore, Brian A. and Emily A., 620 N. 158th St., $485,000.
Rao, Velidi H. and Velidi, Lakshmi Ch to Borngrebe, Craig and Chrystal, 16011 Chicago St., $285,000.
Twiss, Dennis T. and Zsofia to Orr, Sarah Hanna, 429 S. 160th St., $306,000.
68122
Anjos, Kelli A. and Gerson to Chava, Naresh and Borra, Lakshmi Tanuja, 7436 N. 87th St., $204,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Magar, Babin and Anusha, 7761 N. 88th St., $212,800.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kosiba, Jeff L. and Christina M., 7808 N. 82nd Ave., $249,600.
Price, Michael and Amber to Louviere, Daniel, 8025 Weber Place, $200,000.
Lindsley, Chelsey J. to Grzella, Mark F. and Brooke E., 7868 Newport Ave., $175,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stout, Joshua M. and Lasondra M., 7710 N. 82nd Ave., $255,900.
Steffes, Paul and Ronette to Pike, Ethel F. and Douglas L., 7804 Bondesson St., $170,500.
Wheaton, Clayton and Danielle to McCormick, Charles Jacob and Jessica, 7302 N. 107th Ave., $220,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Barlowe, Cameron L. and Elysia N., 7754 N. 88th St., $227,765.
Nguyen, Sung to Felici, Jalissa, 7421 Potter St., $195,000.
Weinmaster, Johnathan E. and Davis, Heather A. to Clinton, Glen S. and Michelle N., 6959 N. 89th St., $177,000.
Jones, Jermaine C. and Sarah M. to Ancang, Vuitu and Pi, Muang, 7011 N. 87th Ave., $175,000.
Fox, Holly M. to Jones, Gerald and Samantha, 7418 N. 88th St., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Briles, Patricia A., 7712 N. 82nd St., $246,189.
Markovich, James Joseph and Moyle, Amanda, personal representative, to Brammer, Brandon and Janakaye, 7914 Bondesson St., $180,000.
Real Growth LLC to Siate, Koffi M. and Aholo, Viviane Ndaya, 6603 N. 79th St., $173,000.
Huggins, Brian S. and Ayala, Melissa M. to Coleman, Tonya R., 8315 Hanover St., $195,000.
Born, Jacalyn M. and Andre, Jacalyn M. to Gabbard, Andrew, 7522 N. 77th Ave., $179,000.
Gardner, Todd and Megan to Vlcek, Ashley, 8952 Read St., $180,000.
68124
Jones, Knox S. and Anastasia E. to Church, Sophie and Cook, Jason, 8315 Loveland Drive, $790,000.
Hunziker 168 Properties LLC to Huey, Justin Warren, 3402 S. 88th St., $150,000.
Schroeder, Keith D. and Sandra to Pro, Leif E., 8804 Westridge Drive, $165,000.
Wray, Kathleen J. and Christopher R. to Campagna, Michael F. and Walker, Andrea M., 8306 Arbor St., $254,000.
Brown Joint Revocable Trust and Brown, James C., trustee, to Brown, Grant V., 7905 Barbara St., $200,000.
Elmwood Real Estate LLC to Pham, Huy N. and Ng, Lianna M. M W., 10720 Cedar St., $547,500.
Paskar, Katherine E. and Pavel, Katherine E. to Wise, Alexander S. and Tricia G., 2214 S. 86th Ave., $520,000.
Andersen, Jean M. and Andersen, Elvin T., personal representative, to Montemayor, Nicholas and Taylor, Erica S., 3615 S. 89th St., $175,000.
Revered Home Solutions LLC to Stell, Christine E., 7529 Vinton St., $190,000.
Gould, Alexander S. to Gallo, Julia A. and Carter, Ethan J., 3611 S. 89th St., $167,500.
Spencer, Stephen A. and Hailey A. to Wester, Colleen L., 3130 S. 104th St., $250,000.
Koegel, Jill Renee to Stromp, Steven G., 1625 S. 95th St., $335,000.
Foral, Andrea Michaela to Bulena, Richard O., 2305 S. 91st St., $280,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Light Bulb Realty & Investments LLC, 2423 S. 100th St., $232,500.
Echevarria, Olga L. to Rojas, Guillermo R., 3283 S. 77th St., $155,000.
68127
Ecabert, Kelly to Wynn, Janet, 8822 Ohern St., $230,000.
Boyer, Benjamin and Jennifer to Bodenhamer, John and Coral, 6617 S. 77th Circle, $195,000.
Gregory, Cassandra G. to Pinto, Christopher R. and Sambasile, Sarah E., 8464 Monroe St., $200,000.
Konz, Donald G. to Wilson Acquisitions LLC, 6712 S. 73rd Circle, $250,000.
Wilkinson, Jeremy and Kaci to Trobaugh, Michael Dean and Johnson, Elizabeth Rae, 6110 S. 77th St., $179,000.
Lindberg, Frank and Shelia Kay to Ford, Angela G., 7702 Sunset Drive, $171,000.
Haas Legacy LLC to Kozeny, Christopher J., 7757 Highland St., $135,000.
Fliam, Doug and Douglas to Genovesi, Francesca M., 7712 Seymour St., $155,000.
Rohde, Karen A. to Biz Enterprises LLC, 4716 S. 78th Ave., $143,000.
Swingen, Lynne M. and Kuehnemund, Bonnie, personal representative. to Linhart LLC, 80 Country Club Road, $50,000.
Kinney Family Revocable Trust and Kinney, Patricia A., trustee, to Jahn, Christopher Gregory and Samantha Geraldine, 5002 Sunset Drive, $190,000.
68130
Hamzhie, Gene S. and Chelsea A. to Nuzum, Kyle B., 1334 S. 166th St., $220,000.
Nemec, Ryon Sean and Nichole to Marasco, Mary G. and Destache, Christopher, 2904 S. 158th Circle, $226,000.
Motica, John E. and Rebecca Suzanne to NEI Global Relocation Company, 1304 S. 185th Circle, $788,000.
NEI Global Relocation Company to Dein, Mike, 1304 S. 185th Circle, $657,500.
Winheim, Gretchen R. and Miller, Christie, personal representative, to Winheim, Mark, 2411 S. 164th Ave., $150,000.
Miller, Jason to King, Justin and Sara, 1330 S. 199th St., $460,000.
Chaney, Jeremy J. and Stephenson, Michelle M. to Horton, Paul C. and Linda I., 19715 Pine St., $308,000.
McQueen, Mark and Linda to Tonjes, Jason and Roberta, 19004 Pierce Place, $515,000.
Scheer, Andrea Joy and Scheer, Anrea Joy to Spurgeon, Jacob John, 1720 S. 177th Circle, $348,000.
Vander Linden, Jeffrey A. and Cynthia M. to Nemec, Ryon and Nichole, 2332 S. 186th Circle, $480,000.
Clegg, Dee L. and Jon to Nownes, Bernard J. and Peggy A., 1411 S. 190th Place, $525,000.
Reynolds, Steven D. and Tammy L. to Fago, Charles J. Jr., 16012 Wood Drive, $193,000.
Kerkman, Matthew and Christina to Dutkiewicz, Benjamin and Hoelting, Jordan, 2212 S. 164th Ave., $232,700.
Pajak, Marianne and Schirk, Mike to Meyer, Chad Alan and Riley Lynn, 19810 Nina St., $420,000.
Davis, Chelsey and Chelsey D. to Boos, Edward and Barbara, 16969 William St., $310,000.
Decker, Daniel S. and Tammra to Johnson, John F. and Judith C., 18403 Pasadena Ave., $373,900.
Holechek, Anthony J. and Michelle D. to Pankoke, Jamey D. and Joanna V., 18818 Lamont St., $542,500.
68131
Wilwerding, Eric C. and Liel A. to Norris, Elizabeth, 3417 Webster St., $162,500.
Sieberson, Stephen and Carmelicia to Sherwood Properties LLC, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4700, $424,900.
Lattison, Apirat and Kitajima, Seiko to Wu, Jenni and Zheng, Xueyou, 105 N. 31st Ave., 705, $110,000.
Eyman, Mary M. and Eyman, Donald, personal representative, to Genesis Holdings 2 LLC, 1415 N. 38th St., $22,000.
Parkside Place LLC to Mak Development LLC, 3870 Hamilton St., $115,000.
Schon, Mary E. and Arthur to Wess, Dante J., 1020 N. 40th St., $197,500.
68132
Goodman, Mark D. and Shever, Rick to Hoag, Casey Allen and Strunk, Elena Anne, 907 Dillon Drive, $315,000.
Judy A. Roberts Revocable Trust and Roberts, Judy A., trustee, to Gatzemeyer, Philip Cooper, 1415 N. 63rd St., $132,000.
Raml, Cody and Dana to Zan Properties LLC, 4804 Douglas St., $91,500.
Christine E. Swanson Family Revocable Trust and Swanson, Christine E., trustee, to Little Venez LLC, 102 S. 53rd St., $175,000.
Gaines, David and Browyn F. to Barrett, Elisabeth A., 4809 Webster St., $200,000.
Little Venez LLC to Fromaha Properties LLC, 102 S. 53rd St., $192,000.
McNichols, Wm Laird and Eleanor to Matthew J. Johnson Revocable Trust and Donna L. Johnson Revocable Trust, 5122 California St., $440,000.
Aj4B LLC to Four Jays LLC, 6792 Hamilton St., $92,500.
Vanhauer, Emily and James R. Jr. to Kirby, Benjamin M. and Devin R., 320 S. 50th Ave., $245,600.
Fairview Dundee LLC to Quad P. LLC, 706 N. 50th St., $1,750,000.
Hannigan, Marla to Johnson, Beau Brian and Alissa Alden Macinnes, 323 S. 51st St., $320,000.
Janice M. Fonda Trust and Fonda, Janice M., trustee, to Darling, Kyle A. and Melissa D., 1012 N. 50th Ave., $140,000.
Mossberg Family Trust and Mossberg, Douglas L., trustee, to Shaw, Amanda, 5812 Nicholas St., $263,000.
Sortino, Jack R. to Harding, Christopher, 7083 Charles St., $146,000.
68134
Gonzalez, Eduardo and Velazquez, Beatriz Del Carmen Gonzalez to Dunham, Carla, 9179 Ogden St., $215,000.
Schinker Family Trust and Schinker, Kathryn, trustee, to Baker, Justin and Rachel, 9341 Camden Ave., $157,000.
France, Richard L. and Ladonna M. to France, Ladonna M., 4633 N. 81st St., $160,000.
Wrona, Patricia D. to Davis, Jerry Anthony Jr. and Barela, Dalicia Josephina, 3423 Terrace Drive, $120,000.
Case, Matthew L. Robbins and Kathryn L. Robbins to Limbach, Nile J. and Daniel, Amber M., 9482 Wirt St., $173,300.
Horne, Derwin R. and Mary E. to Wemhoff, Wesley and Whitney, 6307 N. 103rd St., $315,000.
Downie, Annabelle to Edmonds, Alexander C., 5225 N. 84th Ave., $195,000.
Jo-Wells LLC to Ypper, Shaili, 7740 Davis Circle, $158,000.
Leddy, Michael J. and Birkel-Leddy, Elizabeth A. to Guerrero, Cesar and Ramos, Aimee, 9335 Pratt Circle, $185,000.
Michanda 3 LLC to 4929 N. 95th Circle LLC, 4929 N. 95th Circle, $118,000.
Harris, Claude S. Sr. to Kinda, April, 9145 Ames Ave., $170,000.
Hoffman, Eugene Ronald and Dorothy May to Re Imagined Residential LLC, 8713 Templeton Drive, $121,000.
Dill, Saundra K. to Wallace, Eric V. and Lorri A., 9165 Manderson St., $167,500.
Stoltenburg, Dorothy L. and King, Cheryl, personal representative, to Buhr, Karen and Arlan, 9317 Corby St., $66,000.
Stewart, Heather M. and Ptacek, Heather M. to Lewis-Welch, Alix Marie, 4616 Parkview Drive, $176,000.
Kniewel, Ryan and Tachen to Gregerson, Keith and Kristin, 9650 Ruggles St., $168,000.
Belmont, Colleen Ann to Heartland Holdings B. LLC, 3118 Cottonwood Lane, $130,000.
Walden, Claude Eugene and Berke, Jolene M., personal representative, to Mcpherson, Joshua A., 8537 Pinkney St., $168,000.
Buelt, Daniel J. and Buelt, Joseph E., personal representative, to Correa, Pablo Hernandez and Perez, Nancy Rodriguez, 9505 Bedford Ave., $190,000.
68135
Osborne, Jerad L. and Pamela S. to Gilliam, Ashley Laura and Scott, 5819 S. 160th St., $307,000.
Schake, Grady H. and Marian N. to Salvoni, Adam and Brooke, 16905 L Circle, $278,000.
Forsgren, Robert G. and Kathleen M. to Rock, Loren K. and Gatzemeyer, Amy E., 18412 Jefferson St., $382,000.
Legge, Andrew S. to Sabaliauskas, Austin and Kenkel, McKenzie, 19637 W St., $194,000.
Rahmanzai, Shahpur and Shapur to Kiemtore, Kassoum and Haidara, Animata, 19611 Gail Ave., $198,000.
Schneider, Michael R. and Jacyln M. to Baker, Trey W. and Kinsella, Melissa A., 19404 Laci St., $194,000.
Rosencrans, Diane L. and William Jack to Hall, Bryson and Emmalee, 17466 V St., $295,000.
Stubbe, Ryan and Erin to States, Benjamin and Burkle, Morgan, 16264 Adams St., $223,500.
Adams, Timothy B. and Katherine E. to NEI Global Relocation Company, 4844 S. 186th Ave., $280,000.
NEI Global Relocation Company to Peacock, Stephanie and Kyle, 4844 S. 186th Ave., $280,000.
Mayfield, Bryan N. and Nicol to Decook, Thomas and Trisha, 6734 S. 163rd St., $303,000.
Laura K. Zadow Revocable Trust and Zadow, Laura K., trustee, to Hamilton, Patrick T. and Beth V., 4667 S. 174th Ave., $325,000.
Palmer, Nicholas J. and avannah L. to Matasovsky, Kevin and Audrey, 4835 S. 160th St., $228,507.
Best, Benjamin P. and Teresa to Holmes, Jake B. and Britney J., 20021 Blaine St., $293,000.
Hougland, Bentley C. and Amy M. to Humphrey, Melissa and Dierkhising, Todd, 17356 Monroe Circle, $410,000.
Ristow, Joshua L. and Christina to Bergholz, Ricky G. and Laura G., 5319 S. 195th St., $176,200.
Haver, Joel L. and Sarah R. to Falcon, Tom and Maureen, 17472 O St., $340,000.
Rodney T. & Thyra R. Welsh Living Trust and Welsh, Rodney T., trustee, to Bender, James and Kelsey, 19852 K St., $295,000.
Parker, Michael B. and Carrie M. to Olszewski, Michael L. and Anderson, Erica J., 6016 S. 163rd Circle, $260,000.
Gregory & Lisa Ehlers Trust and Ehlers, Gregory J., trustee, to Corley, Kevin P., 6621 S. 171st Circle, $296,000.
Baker, Donald and Karen to Kohles, Cristina, 5313 S. 186th Ave., $194,500.
Doxzon, Todd and Denise to Hilderbrand, Nicole, 18936 L St., $190,000.
Schrad, Eric M. and Katherine M. to Nelson, Josh and Nies, Sarah, 18805 Polk St., $215,000.
Waterman, J. Scott to Schrad, Eric and Katie, 6316 S. 159th St., $313,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Cap, Douglas C. and Brandi L., 6237 S. 194th Ave., $398,767.
Lopez, Ricardo M. and Janice R. to Condie, Beau James and Katie Cathleen, 18199 Hayes Court, $138,500.
Van Camp and Son LLC to Doxzon, Todd and Denise, 18936 L St., $160,000.
Suggitt, Camden S. to Hassel, Carson J., 19371 X St., $210,000.
Pierson, Brandon J. and Sarah E. to Lichty, Heath, 6754 S. 191st Ave., $180,000.
Hamano, Tamaki to Morbach, Kyle J. and Barker, Caley M., 19605 X St., $190,000.
Kool, Dane P. and Monica V. to Wiegert, Trevor and Neil, Emma C., 4821 S. 194th Ave., $245,000.
Harvey, Taynin L. and Heffner, Taynin L. to Tobin, Paige L. and Daniel T., 4313 S. 202nd Ave., $315,000.
Stichler, Connor L. and Rebecca M. to Toste, Nicholas E. and Tosha M., 19633 U St., $205,000.
Winchester, Kamron and Phuong to Perlinger, David and Patricia D., 6721 S. 188th St., $270,099.
Ball, Howard L. Jr. and Sharleen K. to Cole, Addison J. and Maggie Jo, 16959 I St., $285,000.
Landelius, Michael G. to Gasiewicz, Daniel and Emily, 19413 W St., $89,000.
Landelius, Amanda to Gasiewicz, Daniel and Emily, 19413 W St., $88,000.
Meyer, Chad A. and Riley L. to Roy, Kevin G. and Susan M., 16860 K St., $270,000.
Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steven, trustee, to Huebner, Danielle M. and Bonge, Nicholas C., 5638 S. 193rd St., $190,000.
Goldenstein, Marcus P. and Bridget A. to Talmadge, Joshua and Forrest, Katelyn, 17703 H St., $205,000.
Groth, Adam R. and David J. to Seeba, Thomas, 6823 S. 181st Court, $143,000.
Hinkle, Tanner W. and Katie L. to Currier, Travis J. and Briggs, Haley C., 18911 T Circle, $202,000.
68137
Forest Top Holdings LLC to Contreras, Stefanie, 11031 Jefferson St., $210,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Stenger Homes LLC, 11092 V St., $168,500.
Holzbauer, Jeffrey Michael and Penny Nicole to Johnson, Charly and Watson, James, 11215 Madison St., $205,000.
Meier, Michael A. and Rene M. to Kucera, Kendall and Nelson, Danielle, 14011 Monroe St., $200,000.
Justice, Dwight E. to Storehalder, Ryan, 14723 Z Circle, $170,000.
Welch, Kelli L. and Grammer, Kelli L. to Burnight, Hannah, 4930 S. 130th St., $192,000.
Saint Fire Investment LLC to Hildur M. French Trust, 14627 Weir Circle, $158,700.
Kamp, Gregory A. to Sortino, Jack R. and Stewart, Anna E., 6523 S. 108th Terrace, $208,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Jeanne J. Morrison Trust and Morrison, Jeanne J., trustee, 15483 Stevens Place, $399,900.
Maddigan, Sean and Jessica Lewis to Donovan, Laviente J., 11657 Polk St., $235,000.
HBI LLC to Wallquist Holdings LLC, 14042 O St., $107,000.
Daniel, Daniel C. and Margaret C. to Walker, Linda K., 4955 S. 143rd St., $144,955.
Nagel, Jill to Odonnell Properties LLC, 14923 M St., $184,900.
Mermod, Denis and Lisa to Minor, Hugh, 14606 L St., $208,000.
Deluca, Nicholas J. to Fuentes, Eric and Sanchez, Tomas Fuentes, 14219 Drexel Circle, $195,000.
Odonnell Properties LLC to Rossell, Brandon and Sara, 14923 M St., $236,900.
68142
Platinum Builders LLC to Modica, Jeffrey R. and Regina S., 12923 Reynolds St., $90,000.
Noteware, Jennnifer and Stevens, Robert Shannon to Tadros, Lorees, 12657 Read St., $485,000.
Duncan and Cheryl Trust and Campbell, Duncan, trustee, to Higgins, Tim and Michele, 11415 Iowa Circle, $342,000.
Lynch, Staci L. and Jeffrey S. to Seem, Bonnie, 7309 N. 139th St., $267,500.
Morris, Patrick J. and Elisha A. to Pattman, James W., 11122 Potter St., $185,000.
Reynoso, Bart A. and Robyn L. to Reynoso, Jacob L., 7018 N. 138th Ave., $200,000.
Wemhoff, Wesley R. and Whitney to Harvey, Roman and Leah, 7313 N. 108th St., $231,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Cremers, Jeffrey T. and Catherine A., 7919 N. 131st Circle, $554,261.
Chastain, Lauren B. Ridenoure and Ridenoure, Lauren B. to Tamang, Purna B. and Maita, 13936 Iowa St., $215,000.
Benge, Alex C. and Miranda to Mertz, Marilyn Doughty, 14257 Wood Valley Drive, $190,000.
Paulin, Cary T. and Cohn-Paulin, Helene R. to Jones, Anastasia E. and Knox S., 12650 Iowa Circle, $393,000.
68144
Duncan, William H. and Brooke to Weidert, Laura L., 15215 Valley St., $210,000.
Nelson Family Revocable Trust and Nelson, Larry D., trustee, to Adams, Gary D. and Ann J., 11572 Cryer Ave., $140,000.
Anderson, Russ and Salina to Cartwright, Shawn A. and Melissa R., 1525 S. 143rd St., $282,000.
Dickerson, Gail L. and John C. to Graves, Garrett and Kyra, 3620 S. 155th St., $208,000.
Wlr Properties LLC to Rich, Gina, 3423 S. 130th St., $162,100.
Wertz, Michael L. to Turner, Zachary M. and Alvey, Amber L., 3614 S. 154th St., $193,000.
Onstead, Joseph Brandon to Michel, Kenneth A., 15212 Brookside Circle, $202,000.
Ann Mae Vogltanz Revocable Trust and Vogltanz, David L., trustee, to Larson-Roberts, Roxanne, 12447 Bel Drive, $265,100.
Buresh, Jerold J. and Marilyn C. to Conzett, Andrew M. and Malori M., 15522 Pine St., $378,000.
Preister, Justin L. and Amanda E. to Simmons, Brock M., 13638 Pierce St., $253,000.
Sellmeyer, Kevin S. and Stephanie L. to Cox, Rick, 13566 Montclair Drive, $257,500.
Schleich, Aaron M. and Batterton, Nicholas to Goodrich, Amanda J. and Vondollen, Emily A., 10905 Valley St., $216,000.
Ramos, Katie E. and Jacob T. to Pipers Plus Company LLC, 1505 S. 142nd Circle, $241,500.
68152
Foglesong, Kain and Bertin, Ivanna to Mikulich, Stephen and Nicole, 6722 N. 60th St., $195,000.
Bolduan, Barbara A. to Shepherd, Stephen Rhett, 4616 Grebe St., $220,000.
Dube, Joe and Roberta Elaine to Dixson, Jarred A., 6315 Newport Ave., $145,000.
Torres, Heather M. and Sullivan, Heather M. to Gutierrez, Alejandra, 6323 Newport Ave., $150,000.
Bahle, John D. and Chelsea E. to Klinger, Cheslee T., 5265 Tucker St., $270,000.
68154
Lewis, Wesley Lee and Jessica Jean to Paulsen, Andreas and Ashley, 1826 N. 153rd Ave., $360,000.
Shattuck, Caren J. to Hook, Shane S. and Kristin M., 984 S. 119th Court, $248,000.
Chavez, Saul to McCreath, Jon A. and McCreath, Allison Z., 928 S. 119th Court, $250,000.
Aldrich, Lauren D. and Boynton, Douglas R. to Hendricks, Glen C. and Cindy L., 12776 Hamilton St., $265,000.
Robinson, Phillip and Paige to Grunke, Christopher and Carissa, 1035 Eldorado Drive, $261,000.
Geolingo, Jason P. and Keelin to Hadley, Hannah S. and Nesbitt, Jesse W., 11006 Jones St., $212,500.
Krecek, John S. to Bullock, Joshua D., 1412 N. 147th Place, $237,500.
White, Jesse and Samantha to Damone, Angela, 706 S. 152nd Circle, $250,000.
Geralyn Brindisi Azizkhan Revocable Trust and Azizkhan, Geralyn Brindisi, trustee, to Jurgensen, William G. and Jessica T., 13507 Hamilton St., $3,500,000.
Stanley H. Schack Trust and Schack, Stanley H., trustee, to O’Connor, Craig and Maureen, 12255 Hamilton Circle, $600,000.
McMillen, Sheldon G. and Marcia A. to Bucksner, David P., 107 S. 123rd St., $350,000.
R Allan & Kristin J. Casari Revocable Trust and Casari, Kristin J., trustee, to Nekola, Jason and Megan, 828 N. 121st St., $230,000.
Orso, Virgil R. Jr. to Hays, Matthew, 935 S. 150th St., $280,000.
Voigtlander, Jean and George R. to Ojomo, Margaret T. Voigtlander, 10808 Seward St., $115,000.
Oshel, Daniel V. and Emily E. to Synek, Christina, 15115 Lincoln Circle, $205,000.
Borngrebe, Craig M. and Chrystal to Haberkorn, Benjamin J. and Ruth M., 15223 Davenport Circle, $195,000.
Fackler, Benjamin Douglas and Alyson Jay to Hogan, Skylar and Nyapot, 907 Fawn Parkway, $237,000.
Parmenter, H. Matthew and Ann to Almodova, Andrew and Noemi B., 852 N. 154th St., $247,500.
Niemann, Nicholas K. and Ann M. to Clements, Eric, 1537 N. 131st Ave., $497,000.
Kopp, Jenna and Mark L. to Franks, Brandon and Rachel, 602 N. 151st Circle, $275,000.
Ognissanti, Anthony and Lisa Anne to Williams, Scott L. and Precilla M., 15005 Jackson St., $275,000.
Patricia A. Taylor Trust of 2012 and Taylor, Patricia A., trustee, to Bunnell, Laura, 11707 Jackson Road, $319,500.
Rowen, Jeffrey L. and Teresa J. to Stahlheber, Melinda and Willliam, 1017 Meadow Road, $365,000.
Albaugh, Cleve P. and Rachel A. to Williams, Joshua T. and Ramos, Vannessa A., 14908 Decatur Place, $235,000.
68164
Amdor, David W. and Marnie C. to Orcutt, Jerry D. and Bernita G., 4823 N. 136th St., $300,000.
Corry, Bette D. to Corry, Michael A., 11692 Fowler Ave., $145,000.
Schissel, Kandis K. and Dennis M. Jr. to Vaughan, Nate G. and Christine A., 14005 Sahler St., $339,900.
Ramsey, Troy and Krystal to Chong, Ines R., 11859 Bauman Ave., $189,000.
Blum, Sharon K. and Stubben, Sharon K. to Thies, Troy and Alicia, 2142 N. 122nd Circle, $200,000.
Stevens, Brian and Megan to Kochsmeier, Austin M. and Weatherholt, Kelsey M., 2239 N. 120th Ave., $193,000.
Kangnoh, Jude and Susanne to Holmes, Elizabeth, 11111 Curtis Ave., $195,268.
Parsley, Marvin R. and Toni A. to Gandossy, Connor and Rachael, 11541 Taylor St., $225,000.
McCarthy, Janet S. to Stec, Trevor, 5515 N. 127th St., $167,000.
Gartner, Justin and Erin to Thorn, Erica K. and Anderson, Dillon D., 6718 N. 110th Ave., $178,000.
Kadri, Nazih N. and Bayan B. to Klaas, Richard F. and Vaughn, Wayne H., 13861 Sprague St., $217,500.
Rasmussen, Noal A. and Rasmussen, Alyssa R. to Goodsell, Elizabeth J., 5009 N. 128th St., $195,000.
Core Bank Trust to 132 Ventures LLC, 13220 Birch Drive, $2,675,000.
Martin, Kyle and Sarah to Bartlett, Jennifer, 11541 Ruggles Circle, $237,000.
Miceli, Jared and Rachel to Kerby, Marshall, 2733 N. 127th St., $189,000.
Thies, Alicia and Troy to Stinson, Jane, 2141 N. 122nd Circle, $210,000.
Lammers, Richard and Sarah to Geolingo, Jason and Keelin, 2524 N. 133rd St., $310,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Arnold, Joseph J.V. and Mariah A. to Breitwieser, Jason, 3207 Madison St., $180,000.
S & S. Homes Inc. to Williams, Kevin and Tyane, 462 Martha Court, $406,000.
Croston, Donald S. to Fossum, Michael T. and Paula R., 703 Marie Drive, $180,000.
Silva, Filiberto Hernandez and Perez, Yanelly Ugarte to Diaz, Luis M. Maya and Elizondo, Isamar G., 2811 Angie Drive, $155,000.
Miller, Jerry J. and Leticia A. to Flying Horse LLC, 206 Chevro Lane, $96,000.
Cook, Matthew D. and Kohls, Sarah E. to Melendez, Franklin Heriberto, 2034 Calhoun St., $118,000.
Robinson, Ira L. and Tianna S. to Garand Property Inc., 1005 Evergreen Ave., $182,000.
Lampert, Robert T. and Mary F. to Lampert, Mary F., 602 Louisiane Circle, $151,000.
68028
FRK Development II LLC to Phi LLC, 22605 Ponderosa Road, $108,000.
Schmid, Michael G. and Cynthia A. to Swanson, Robert and Katarina, 528 Devonshire Drive, $385,000.
Reel Construction LLC to Adams, Joby and Deanna, 506 Brentwood Drive, $380,000.
Bockman, Brett and Amber to Herbek, Tag R., 124 Meadow Lane, $185,000.
Brogan, James T. and Deirdre A. to Quaerna, Jerry and Ann, 19912 Birch St., $370,000.
Sibley, Larry and Cheryl to Schantell, Stephanie, 10006 S. 201st St., $339,000.
Schnackenberg, Gregory R. and Aarin N. to Barker, Josh, 7854 S. 193rd St., $370,000.
Ronk, Gabriel A. and Janell to Seawall, Sarah L., 323 W. Glenmore Drive, $201,000.
68046
McConnell, John Alexander and Marston, Dana Marie to Muniz, James J. and Jamie C., 12374 S. 78th St., $415,000.
Witkovski, Thomas R. and Paula J. to Streufert, Rhonda L. and Dale D., 710 N. Polk St., $315,000.
Sader, Susan D. to Solfest, Peter Michael, 1019 Brywn Mawr Drive, $255,000.
Chilcote, John and Nicole to Tyler, Justin J. and Crystal M., 913 Buckboard Blvd., $223,000.
Hoffmann, Daniel A. and Williams, Nicholas K. to Marcelino, Dakila Ritter and Jennifer Marjorie, 1119 Delmar St., $223,000.
Fairbanks, Tim A. and Beverly G. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 806 Joseph Drive, $212,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Moyer, Cameron P. and Dana K., 7655 Swallowtail St., $423,000.
Moyer, Cameron P. and Dana K. to Powles, Ryan, co-trustee, and Gabel, Amanda, co-trustee, Coby Powles Special Needs Trust, 2303 Quartz Drive, $276,000.
Kinkennon, James L. and Susan K. to Patterson, Justin and Jessica, 603 Sherman St., $252,000.
Schmid Farms Inc. to Cormaci, Chuck and Jack, 17002 S. 99th St., $1,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Witkovski, Travis P. and Jessica L., 11716 S. 112th St., $292,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ybarra, Anna J. and Carl E., 11719 S. 113th Ave., $286,000.
Franconia Real Estate Svcs Inc. to Rodriguez, Daniel and Amber, 11756 S. 111th St., $370,000.
Cordray, Robert L. to Patchen, Darren, 1113 Rousseau Court, $245,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wittmeier, Gregory L. and Kimberly C., 11738 S. 111th Ave., $320,000.
Agner, Maria I., trustee, and Maria I. Agner Revocable Trust to Benteman, Logan W., trustee, and Benteman, Krystal M., trustee, of Logan W. & Krystal Benteman M. Living Trust, 2121 Broadwater Drive, $383,000.
Simoni, Andrew M. to Lake, Adam and Chelsec, 1708 Ridgeview Drive, $230,000.
68113
Eggertsen, John T. to Bauer, Kenneth J., 11830 S. 52nd St., $300,000.
68123
Kowalski, John and Michelle to Saroka, Alex J. and Perkins, Tayler E. M., 14709 S. 24th St., $335,000.
Tyner, Robin D. to Kaufman, Keith and Carol, 3012 Tammy St., $225,000.
Scott, Walter R. and Patricia to Engel, Randy L. and Danielle C., 14903 Versaille St., $254,000.
Bird, Jesse D. and Szymanski Bird, Tara L. to Erichsen, Jake C. and Ashley N., 10406 S. 27th St., $265,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vandyke, Devin L. and Jessie R., 1928 Canyon St., $274,000.
Schilling, Carl, trustee, and Neil A. & Sandy Schilling Revocable Trust to Chamberlain, Isaiah Matthew Clark and Strait, Shyann, 10108 S. 14th St., $215,000.
Hernandez, Eliazar C. and Audrey M. to Reighard, Chad N. and Wheelden, Danielle D., 2804 Century Road, $238,000.
Kerr, Toni M., trustee, and Toni M. Kerr Trust to Farrell, Barbara A., 14506 S. 20th St., $255,000.
Slack, Kyle and Kayley to Zhou, Frank S. and Anni, 3301 Montreall Drive, $203,000.
Smith, Jason C. and Laura J. to Thomas, Joash and Michelle, 3405 Castile Drive, $167,000.
O’Hara, Deloris Eva Marie and Thomas to Cluff, Ray D., 3105 Blackhawk Drive, $186,000.
Jennings, Victoria and Matthew to Costanzo, Antonio Lee and Mindy Katherine, 3102 Joann Ave., $187,000.
Ridenour, Robert S. and Carolyn M. to Attoungble, Nguessan G. R. and Ashley, 818 Bordeaux Ave., $245,000.
Attoungble, Ashley C. and Nguessan G. R. to Mills, Joseph Daniel and Amanda, 11905 Golden Blvd., $160,000.
Puvogel, Nick and Kelly to Moss York, Samantha A. and York, Jessica L., 12725 Forestdale Drive, $245,000.
Hansen, Todd R. and Angela M. to Lebrun, Luke R. and Jessica, 3709 Helwig Ave., $266,000.
Lingenfelter, William R. and Patricia J. to Mosier, Henry Jr. and Bridget, 2104 Plymouth Rock Road, $300,000.
68128
Wedergren, Ryan and Amanda to Baratta, Jeremy and Taylor, 7513 S. 88th St., $175,000.
Zink, Jeremy to Moralevitz, Teri Lynn and Eric, 8114 S. 69th St., $227,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Lank, John J. and Janet L., 10045 Emiline St., $390,000.
Czechut, Virginia to Falk, Michael and Robyn, 7528 S. 76th St., $172,000.
Fitts, Wayne and Cari to Elliott, Megan and Kevin, 8608 S. 98th St., $341,000.
Doster, Andrew and Rachel to Gardner, Ryan Taylor and Sterling Lynnette, 7032 Heartwood Road, $215,000.
Koehler, Sharon G. and Patrick A. to Koehler, Alexander E. and Gist, Holli R., 8819 Valley View Drive, $195,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Morgan, Jennifer, 5102 Lawnwood Drive, $391,000.
White, Douglas Webster and Michelle Jamie to Wedergren, Ryan K. and Amanda N., 1903 Ridgewood Drive, $365,000.
Endris, Paul Thomas and Katherine Elizabeth to De Jong, Jae James, 8707 S. 66th Ave., $233,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Carrison, Jonathan D. and Vanessa A., 12914 S. 53rd St., $296,000.
Whitney, Amanda L. to Cuthbert, Patrick R. and Shores, Kara A., 1804 Apollo Lane, $325,000.
Reeves, Paul David to Leuenberger, Stephanie and Robert, 4605 Victoria Ave., $300,000.
68136
Rohloff, Jacob R. and Kim to Cervantes, Perla M. Garcia and Rosales, Francisco, 7412 S. 183rd St., $235,000.
Jenkins, Kyle and Elizabeth to Coleman, Tyler C. and Aimee L., 18043 Sunridge St., $210,000.
Kapugorla, Malyadri and Suhasini to Brown, Corbin Nicholas and Danelle Allison, 16629 Meridian St., $290,000.
Dugan, Joan E. to Baker, Zachary Alexander and Olivier, Dana Nicole, 18366 Emiline St., $190,000.
Colvin, Donald K. to Fisher, Jeremy Lee, 10044 S. 178th St., $371,000.
Schwinderman, Brian and Samantha to Rucker, Michael and Breanna, 7309 S. 177th St., $201,000.
Spurgeon, Ryan C. and Nicole A. to Schwinderman, Brian and Samantha, 7401 S. 186th St., $340,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Lanz, Jesse John and Kelly Ann, 10205 S. 187th Ave., $440,000.
Home Building Consultants Inc. to Meyerink, Jefferson J. and Kathy S., 18723 Alder Drive, $383,000.
Ferguson, Jon H. III and Janet A. to Rutledge, Derek and Theresa, 18056 Lillian St., $208,000.
Bezoni, Deborah J., personal representative, and Kenneth D. Kropf Estate to Skiko, Kristin, 18217 Gertrude St., $238,000.
Andersen, Dallin J. and Whitney M. to Grell, Nicholas and Hangman, Alyssa, 17615 Olive St., $199,000.
Barone, Biagio and Cooper, Marianne to Bennett, Kelly, 17818 Olive St., $201,000.
Sanchez, Michael J. and Nicole A. to Zink, Jeremy and Swift, Jacqueline, 18714 Josephine St., $350,000.
Prismantas, Valerie to Griffith, Steven and Amanda, 16812 Colony Circle, $260,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rath, Vanessa E., 7913 S. 184th Ave., $276,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Holmgreen, Amanda J. and Welker, Jesse and Judith, 7908 S. 185th St., $298,000.
Krist, Amy C. to Gillett, Trevor Joe, 17722 Lillian St., $190,000.
68138
Mathouser, Richard D. to Zyla, Kyle R., 14901 Olive St., $155,000.
Black, Gavin and Shelbie to Delaney, Julia, 7213 S. 132nd Ave., $180,000.
Banks, Frieda to Baker, Lance, 11514 Westmont Drive, $100,000.
Younts, Jarid Kent and Emily Rose to Steffes, Gerald and Charlene, 14506 Emiline St., $210,000.
Bernal, Andrew T. and Christina M. to Meyer, Eric J. and Dawn M., 15323 Papio Circle, $217,000.
Holbrook, Channing S. and Rebecca A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 13503 Olive St., $148,000.
McCoy, Barbara H., trustee, and Fred L. & Barbara H. McCoy Revocable Trust to Rowland, Brevan and Barbara, 6908 S. 162nd Ave., $289,000.
Duckworth, Michael B. and Kimberly E. to Liebgold, Marcus J. and Jennifer L., 15106 Robin Drive, $175,000.
68147
Cronkhite, Victoria Ashley and Jesse C. to Henne, Clay, 8615 Citta Circle, $175,000.
McR Properties LLC to Lozano, Erasmo Arroyo, 7624 S. 39th Ave., $165,000.
Carmine, Gayle A. to Ritter, Paige, 7310 S. 41 Terrace, $116,000.
68157
Richards, Floyd E. Jr. and Penny to Spence, Larry A. and Kathleen M., 5105 Gertrude St., $155,000.
Sczepaniak, Diane Lee and David L. to Taylor, Zachary and Quiroga, Kasie, 4902 Red Rock Ave., $195,000.
Rombach, Eric L. to Shaw, Scott, 4660 White Cloud Drive, $285,000.
