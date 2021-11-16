Real owner of 'Downton Abbey' shares some insights into famous home while visiting Omaha

In the TV series, you see the big expanse of lawn at the front of the home. What else would a gardener find if they visited the 5,000-acre estate?

"We have gardens, which you have seen a little. We have wildflower meadows, a secret garden. A garden in memory of my mother-in-law, a white border, the Wood of Goodwill. We are reinstating a much-lauded garden that was there in 1820. Around the gardens are 1,000 acres of spectacular parkland and ancient trees, mainly grazed by sheep and another 4,000 to 5,000 acres of woodland and arable lands. We are farmers, we grow food and there's space for wildlife."

How many people does it take to run an estate like Highclere Castle?

"Most of our staff have been here a long time. There are some youngsters who have been in the office for two or three years up to 60 years. It sort of varies. There are full-time and part-time staff and contractors as well. There are a lot of part-time guides, 40 to 50 of all ages to make sure we have a core group to take visitors around. In the summer, when we're busy and have the farm and garden as well, it's up to 140 people I suppose. The scale is slightly bigger than you see on Downton Abbey."

Has the publicity surrounding the show and movies made a big difference to you financially?