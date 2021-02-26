Realtor: 1920s houses are works of art and a piece of Omaha history

The first house built in Happy Hollow north of Memorial Park was a brick Colonial Revival completed in1924. Owned by Mr. and Mrs. Denman Kountze Sr., the house at 57th and Webster Streets sat alone on the landscape when it was done.

“There were no trees,” said Kristine Gerber, past executive director of Restoration Exchange Omaha. “It’s just incredible to see it now.”

The Kountze family owned the house until 1992, when it was purchased by Jim and Mary Powers, who raised four children there and still own it.

“We fell in love with it the first time we saw it,” Jim Powers said. “I grew up in Dundee on Farnam Street, in an older home. The charm, the woodwork, four fireplaces, the brick — it was everything we were looking for.”

The house once had a working Kernerator blast furnace, where residents could throw trash and incinerate it. Laundry chutes made it easy to stretch power and utilities throughout the house.

An addition in the 1930s helped grow the square footage to more than 5,000, and the couple opened up the kitchen further and added air conditioning. A maid’s room on the second floor was converted into a laundry room.