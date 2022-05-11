Realtor is sharing passion for amazing homes at Old Omaha Showcase

Tim Reeder has been selling real estate for 25 years.

Along the way, he fell in love with the houses filled with historical charm and amazing architectural detail.

So much so that he and his team have been organizing tours of some of the more interesting properties in Omaha. They also are creating a website where people can add their take on a home that might have been part of their past.

He wants people to be able to share their photos, stories and family history in one place.

“I’m diving into old homes like you’ve never seen,” he said. "They are my passion.”

The 10th home that Reeder and his real estate team will feature Sunday as part of his Old Omaha Showcase is located in the Cathedral area.

It has an amazing amount of history, Reeder said, as well as the most spectacular woodwork he has seen in a home in Omaha. The bulk of the main staircase is gone, but a company in Ukraine is recreating the newel posts and balustrade through 3D printing.

Some salvaged pieces of a home that once stood in the Blackstone area have been used as well as pieces from other homes throughout the Midwest.

The event is free, but anyone interested in attending must sign up at oldomaha.com/showcase. Information on the tours will be provided.

The first house featured on the Old Omaha Showcase was the Swanson house across the street from Joslyn Castle. It had been taken down to the studs for the first visit and then people were invited back to see the finished product.

The team also has showcased homes in the Bemis Park and Field Club areas. A Victorian tea party was held at a Victorian-era home.

The only requirement other than being a standout in some significant architectural way is that the home can accommodate the 200 to 300 people who visit during a tour.

“It’s basically a pop-up home tour of houses that are not for sale,” Reeder said, “and we’re trying to be educational in some way. We’re just trying to show off some cool history.”

At the renovation tours, signs in the homes explain the difference between a turret and a tower or what exactly is a transom above a door. Information may be shared about how people used to live in the house.

Reeder call his new website, Tim’s Town, because it’s his perspective on the houses and history he loves and wants to share and discuss. Anyone reading the information can inject commentary, if, say, their grandmother used to live in the house.

“It’s just in its infancy. I’m really excited about bringing Omaha’s history lovers and old home lovers to one spot where they can share, discuss and see Omaha’s history,” he said.

Although he’s a co-owner of Better Homes and Gardens, the Good Life Group, Reeder said he has been steering clear of featuring homes that are for sale. It’s just one example of how the tours have grown more structured and informational through the years.

“Before we didn’t call it a showcase, before we were just showing it off,” he said. “We’ve named it. We’ve found our legs, if you will.”

