Back when milk came in a glass bottle and phones hung on the wall, families adjusted the rabbit ears and got wild.

The TV series “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” has been a welcome guest in American living rooms since 1963, undergoing several iterations over the decades and making Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler household names.

A reboot of the show will make its debut on NBC in October, 60 years after the original show began, offering a fresh angle on environmental conservation. It will feature veteran co-host Peter Gros and a new co-host, Rae Wynn-Grant, who says she landed the job because someone saw her speaking at a community event in Omaha and thought she’d be right for the job.

The series name gains a subtitle: “Protecting the Wild.”

Gros, who joined the original Wild Kingdom team in 1985, said the new show’s focus on conservation successes will make it stand out in a field dense with nature shows.

“I think we need to create some hope rather than continue to talk about the gloom and doom,” he said.

Gros said many of the shows he grew up watching “were dealing with gloom and doom or teeth and claws.”

“I think it’s good that we set an example,” Gros said. “In the past, when we had really serious problems, we solved them. And because we figured it out, modified our behavior, many of the species have come off the Endangered Species List.”

Five pilot episodes of the new show were released earlier this year and can be viewed at WildKingdom.com.

The first episode tells an eye-watering tale of two black bear cubs severely burned in a wildfire, nursed back to health and released into the wild.

Gros provides the narration, his voice authoritative and reassuring. There are brief cameos, pulled from the files, of the beloved wildlife icon Perkins.

Another episode highlights the improbable comeback of the California condor from the brink of extinction.

The series won’t skip over current issues, such as climate change, Gros said.

Gros said the template of past successes can be used to talk about future problems.

“And there is even more urgency to react more quickly than we have in the past,” he said.

Wynn-Grant, an accomplished wildlife ecologist who grew up in San Francisco, credits the generosity of Omahans for helping her land the co-hosting job.

She said she got noticed while on an unrelated speaking engagement in Omaha in the winter of 2022 — her first visit to the city.

Someone from Mutual who attended the event later suggested she would be a good fit. Before long she was side-by-side with Gros.

“I used to watch Peter on TV when I was a kid, and that iteration of Wild Kingdom in the ‘80s and the ‘90s really inspired me,” she said. “I used to say as a kid that I wanted to be a nature show host.”

Her career path first led into academia, where she established her credentials as a wildlife ecologist and conservationist.

She’s a research faculty member at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California at Santa Barbara, a National Geographic fellow and a visiting scientist at the American Museum of Natural History.

In a format sense, the original series broke ground for the travel-adventure videos that populate YouTube today.

Perkins and Fowler, and later Gros, would narrate step-by-step their adventures, inviting viewers to come along, but always educating.

Wynn-Grant said the new series will retain a lot of the heart of the original, bringing viewers to places they likely wouldn’t be able to go very easily themselves.

“Peter and I are having adventures,” she said. “We’re going on journeys. So the audience will see us taking a boat across a body of water. They’ll see us diving. They’ll see us hiking and crawling into tight spaces and exploring caves and all of that really adventurous stuff.”

In addition, she said, they aim to “normalize” access to the outdoors and exploring nature, telling urban wildlife stories and making sure that the show is inclusive.

She said people need hope.

“It’s really important that people have hope and they understand that although we’re facing bigger problems in the environment than we ever have faced, we also, as a society, have a history of solving really big problems,” she said.

Wynn-Grant said she’s studied black bears — which are no longer on the Endangered Species List — in the western United States for 13 years.

“It’s because real plans were put in place, and biologists and landowners and the public and politicians all worked together to figure out how we can keep the species,” she said.

The original show inspired and entertained generations of Americans, and Gros and Wynn-Grant hope that continues.

Through the years, many Omahans got to meet Fowler, who died in 2019 at the age of 89.

Gros first met Fowler when they both appeared on “The Tonight Show,” hosted by another Nebraskan, Johnny Carson.

Fowler made numerous appearances at Omaha schools, day cares and nature centers, showing off wild creatures. Gros accompanied him at times and learned from Fowler, who he said was a great communicator.

“Jim was a good friend of mine, and he was also a wonderful mentor who shared so much of his knowledge from the early days of Wild Kingdom,” Gros said. “And he taught me to be a professional and be gracious, and how to be a host and not to draw attention to yourself but the environment in which you were filming and the animals and the natural world that needs the attention.”

