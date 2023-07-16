Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month, our employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. This month, staff have suggested some of their favorite books with a birthday theme. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

“When’s My Birthday?” by Julie Fogliano and illustrated by Christian Robinson. Celebrate the joys of anticipating special occasions in this cheerful picture book. The high-spirited story and bold artwork illustrate the hopes and dreams of children as they count the days until their birthdays. There’s no limit to imagining what this exciting day may hold. — Erin Ayad, library specialist at Downtown Branch

“Magic Days: Your Journey Through Astrology, Numerology, and Tarot of Every Day of the Year” by Nadine Jane. This book provides descriptions and mantras for each day of the year with a message about your journey based on astrology, tarot and numerology, along with special information for the day you were born. It also includes lists of famous people born on each day of the year. This book provides a super fun way to think a little deeper about setting daily intentions and to learn more about astrology. — Bethany Barelman, manager at Sorensen Branch

“This Is a Birthday Cake” by Andrew Cangelose. A birthday party just isn’t complete without a birthday cake. Forest friends Shelly the Baker (a turtle) and Bucky the baker-in-training (a rabbit) must bake a cake. Bucky thinks Shelly takes too long to get her cake done, and wonders if he can make it just as perfect, only faster. This book is sure to make children laugh aloud and gives parents an opportunity to teach about patience. And while they’re at it, maybe try their hand at making a birthday cake! — Angelene Bauer, youth services specialist at Downtown Branch

“All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. This is a highly recommended, very popular historical fiction novel set during WWII. Besides being an amazing story, the birthday gift to one of the main characters from her father is an integral part of the mystery that must be solved when her father disappears suspiciously during the war. — Sheila Bolmeier, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch

“Rat Rule 79” by Rivka Galchen. Similar to “Alice in Wonderland” in more ways than one, “Rat Rule 79” is actually a book about not having birthdays. In fact, having birthdays is against the law in the peculiar place Fred, our 12 364/365-year-old protagonist, finds herself in. Featuring characters like Downer the melancholic elephant and Gogo the do-it-all mongoose mother, this book is a wonderfully strange coming-of-age adventure that all ages can enjoy. Author Rivka Galchen’s clever language play and illustrations by Elena Megalos are icing on the birthday cake. — Victoria Hoyt, youth services librarian at Sorensen Branch

“The Dilemma” by B. A. Paris. As Liv prepares to have a memorable 40th birthday party, she secretly struggles with an upsetting situation she has just discovered about her daughter. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that what truly matters most is being honest with those you love. The complex plot and unpredictable conclusion make this a memorable book. — Sarah Lewald, pop culture librarian at Sorensen Branch

“The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. After arriving at a camp for Greek demigods following his 12th birthday, Percy Jackson’s life of ADHD and dyslexia suddenly makes sense. It turns out that all the Greek gods and myths never died, but have modernized themselves in America and are making trouble for Percy to deal with. — Sarah Myers, library specialist at Downtown Branch

“Happy Birthday, Moon” by Frank Asch. This is a sweet story of a bear who exchanges birthday gifts with the moon… or do they? This book is recommended for ages 2-8. — Nancy Novotny, youth & family services manager at Omaha Public Library

“The Dark Is Rising” by Susan Cooper. On his 11th birthday, Will Stanton is given a strange sigil and the rather surprising news that he is the last in a line of immortal guardians sworn to an ancient struggle between good and evil. Technically, this is the second installment in a five-volume fantasy sequence for young readers, but the most common entry point for new readers (think “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”). It’s chock-full of Arthurian legend and Celtic mythology. Don’t be fooled by updated covers — this is a book from 1973, and reads like it, but it’s an absolute classic of the genre. — Mark Sorensen, reference services librarian at Abrahams Branch