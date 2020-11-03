Record-breaking heat greets voters in Nebraska, Iowa, elsewhere

Record-breaking warmth greeted many in the central U.S. as people ventured to the polls Tuesday.

The day’s high reached 81 degrees in Omaha, breaking the record of 79 degrees set in 2008.

Lincoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Des Moines and the Twin Cities all set records.

Grand Island's high of 85 degrees was the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the city in November, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week will be just as beautiful, with highs in the 70s in Omaha through Saturday, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

But a storm system moving out of the Rockies and into the Omaha area Sunday and Monday will likely bring more wintry conditions, with rain or snow possible.

There’s a chance for rain Sunday with a high near 69. Temperatures are expected to fall Monday, with a high near 35 predicted for next Tuesday.

World-Herald reporter Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020

