Record-breaking heat greets voters in Nebraska, Iowa, elsewhere

A person stands behind a polling place sign while talking on the phone at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Record-breaking warmth greeted many in the central U.S. as people ventured to the polls Tuesday.
The day’s high reached 81 degrees in Omaha, breaking the record of 79 degrees set in 2008.
Lincoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Des Moines and the Twin Cities all set records.
Grand Island's high of 85 degrees was the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the city in November, according to the weather service.
The rest of the week will be just as beautiful, with highs in the 70s in Omaha through Saturday, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
But a storm system moving out of the Rockies and into the Omaha area Sunday and Monday will likely bring more wintry conditions, with rain or snow possible.
There’s a chance for rain Sunday with a high near 69. Temperatures are expected to fall Monday, with a high near 35 predicted for next Tuesday.
World-Herald reporter Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report. Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020
Voters occupy all the booths inside Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. There were close to 30 people in line when the doors opened.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derek Rau and his service dog Voodoo walk to a polling booth in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Katie Jennings sets up the voting booths inside Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jennifer Dirks, of Papillion, fills out her ballot at a polling place in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A person talks on the phone while voting inside the Walnut Hill Elementary School gymnasium in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Molly Loesche, left, and Sheryl Mason initial ballots before voting starts inside Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alayna Gonzalez, 8 months, sits with her dad, Hector Gonzalez, of Omaha, while waiting for her mom, Ana Gayton (not pictured), to finish voting so he can take his turn at the Disabled American Veterans hall in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People vote at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stickers are available fore voters at a polling place in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Katie Jennings puts on an "Election Official" badge on before the start of voting inside Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People vote in the Walnut Hill Elementary School gymnasium in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the close to 30 people who lined waiting to vote at Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 S. 45th St. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Wood, an election official, places a ballot in a secure box at a polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers Zane Jones, left, and Jay Mason put a "polling place" sign outside of Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Poll workers keep track of voters in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A person stands behind a polling place sign while talking on the phone at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People vote in the showroom of Lexus of Omaha at 13025 W Dodge Rd on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A voter hands off his ballot to a poll worker in the showroom of Lexus of Omaha at 13025 W Dodge Rd on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Thomas Jackson puts tape marks down for so people can stand six feet apart while waiting in line to vote at Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. The polling place wouldn't open for another 20 minutes but people were already showing up. Close to thirty had lined up by the time the doors opened.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Jay Mason puts a "polling place" sign outside of Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A voting booth waiting for voters inside Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Jay Mason throws way political signs that were too close to the polling place at Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People vote at the Disabled American Veterans hall in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sal Johnson, an election official, goes over a list of names at the Disabled American Veterans hall in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Carroll, of Omaha, votes as children's art is displayed behind him at the Kids Can Community Center in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon and supporters wave signs at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman supporters cross the street holding a banner on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, siblings Andrew, 12, Kelsie, 19, Megan, 15, and Gwen McBlain, 10, all of Papillion, wave signs in support of Rep. Don Bacon at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman's husband Scott, left, crosses the street while holding a yard sign on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A shadow of a supporter of Rep. Don Bacon as she waves sign at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman waves to cars on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hannah Sobczyk, 16, of Papillion, waves a sign in support of Rep. Don Bacon as a tractor goes by the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman, right, stands with supporters on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters of Rep. Don Bacon wave signs at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman waves to passing cars on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Rep. Don Bacon supporter grabs a sign to wave at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas shields his eyes from the sun while crossing the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aidan Hansen, 15, of Papillion, waves a sign in support of Rep. Don Bacon at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman, center, has a coffee with staffers at Archetype Coffee in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Beyer, 74, of Elkhorn, props up a Rep. Don Bacon sign on a traffic light pole at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman, right, leaves Archetype Coffee to continue on the campaign trail in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hannah Sobczyk, 16, of Papillion, waves a sign in support of Rep. Don Bacon at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Tony Vargas holds his own campaign sign on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters of Rep. Don Bacon wave signs at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman laughs while having a coffee at Archetype Coffee in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon and supporters wave signs at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
NE-02 Democratic U.S. House candidate Kara Eastman, center, waves to passing cars on the corner of 24th and L Streets in South Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon, right, and supporters wave signs at the intersection of 72nd Street and Hwy 370 in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon talks to the media before voting at his polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon talks to the media before voting at his polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon and his wife, Angie Bacon, wait in line to vote at their polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon and his wife, Angie Bacon, wait in line to vote at their polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon votes at his polling place, Wellspring Lutheran Church in Papillion on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
