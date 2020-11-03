 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record-breaking heat greets voters in Nebraska, Iowa, elsewhere
0 comments

Record-breaking heat greets voters in Nebraska, Iowa, elsewhere

{{featured_button_text}}
20201104_new_voting_LS05 (copy)

A person stands behind a polling place sign while talking on the phone at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Omaha on Tuesday.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Record-breaking warmth greeted many in the central U.S. as people ventured to the polls Tuesday.

The day’s high reached 81 degrees in Omaha, breaking the record of 79 degrees set in 2008.

Lincoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Des Moines and the Twin Cities all set records.

Grand Island's high of 85 degrees was the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the city in November, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week will be just as beautiful, with highs in the 70s in Omaha through Saturday, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

But a storm system moving out of the Rockies and into the Omaha area Sunday and Monday will likely bring more wintry conditions, with rain or snow possible.

There’s a chance for rain Sunday with a high near 69. Temperatures are expected to fall Monday, with a high near 35 predicted for next Tuesday.

World-Herald reporter Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020

 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert