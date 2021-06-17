Record heat buckles pavement, brings other mid-summer problems

The heat again cooked automotive and industrial emissions in Omaha's air into a pollutant known as ozone, prompting the fourth consecutive day with an air quality alert for the metro. Ozone pollution exacerbates respiratory problems and multiple cities across the country issued ozone alerts.

The heat also brought out scammers trying to fleece people via their electric bills. The Omaha Public Power District reported that some customers were getting calls threatening to cut off their power if they didn't provide money to the caller, who was masquerading as an OPPD employee. The utility does not make such phone calls, a spokeswoman said.

Forecasters say the long-term outlook favors a hotter than normal summer, something that wouldn't surprise Pollack. He said conditions are ripe for unusually hot weather to continue resurfacing this summer, in spite of periodic cool spells.

"It's still possible for us to have a decent summer," he said. "It's not that it couldn't happen, but it's going against the grain at this time."

Beginning Friday, temperatures should drop off noticeably. Highs through Sunday are forecast in the mid-90s in Omaha, according to the weather service. On Monday, the high could be 30 degrees lower than Thursday's 105 degrees, peaking in the mid-70s.