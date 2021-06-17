Record heat buckles pavement, brings other mid-summer problems

Omaha on Thursday experienced its highest June temperature in 68 years, and the hot start to the month has brought a raft of midsummer problems to what technically is still spring.
The metro reached 105 degrees Thursday, a record for the date — the previous record for June 17 was 100 degrees in 1918. The city hasn't recorded a June temperature that high since June 18, 1953, according to retired meteorologist John Pollack. The all-time record for June is just two degrees higher, set on June 6, 1933.
The hot weather led to pavement buckling on at least two metro area roads Thursday, and contributed to a crash at one of those sites, the intersection of Nebraska Highways 370 and 50 in Sarpy County.
Sgt. Mark Shiller of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Highway 370 buckled, effectively forming about a 2-foot ramp immediately in front of a sedan carrying three women. The car went airborne and came back down to a hard landing, he said. The crash landing disabled the vehicle and left the rear passenger with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
Emergency responders also helped several people in the metro suffering from heat exposure, according to scanner reports.
The hot weather contributed to this year's second water quality alert for an area lake. On Thursday, state health officials said unhealthy levels of toxic blue-green algae had been detected at Indian Creek Reservoir in Gage County.
The heat again cooked automotive and industrial emissions in Omaha's air into a pollutant known as ozone, prompting the fourth consecutive day with an air quality alert for the metro. Ozone pollution exacerbates respiratory problems and multiple cities across the country issued ozone alerts.
The heat also brought out scammers trying to fleece people via their electric bills. The Omaha Public Power District reported that some customers were getting calls threatening to cut off their power if they didn't provide money to the caller, who was masquerading as an OPPD employee. The utility does not make such phone calls, a spokeswoman said.
Forecasters say the long-term outlook favors a hotter than normal summer, something that wouldn't surprise Pollack. He said conditions are ripe for unusually hot weather to continue resurfacing this summer, in spite of periodic cool spells.
"It's still possible for us to have a decent summer," he said. "It's not that it couldn't happen, but it's going against the grain at this time."
Beginning Friday, temperatures should drop off noticeably. Highs through Sunday are forecast in the mid-90s in Omaha, according to the weather service. On Monday, the high could be 30 degrees lower than Thursday's 105 degrees, peaking in the mid-70s.
So far this month, Omaha has gotten off to its fourth hottest start for June, based on daytime highs, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That's in sync with what's been happening in recent years, he said. Five of the last six years rank in the top 10 for highest daytime temperatures in June in Omaha, he said. Omaha records date to 1871.
The month has been dry, too. Omaha has received only three-fourths an inch of rain this month, which is 28% of normal. The metro area isn't back in drought yet, but as of Thursday, it was classified as near-drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Summer officially begins Sunday.
Omaha keeps heating up / Now up to 104⁰!— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) June 17, 2021
Because why not, Omaha is up to 105⁰— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) June 17, 2021
And Lincoln has set a daily record as well at 102⁰
