Heat, storms, cold front all in Omaha forecast

Omaha's weather forecast over the next 72 hours will be a bit of a roller-coaster ride.

Temperatures stayed in the low 90s Thursday, inching close to a record high for Omaha. The record of 94 degrees was set in 1934, but cloud coverage over the region Thursday capped the temperature at 93.

Meteorologist Corey Mead at the National Weather Service office in Valley said a cold front dropping down from South Dakota will bump into warm air in the area, which could trigger a round of severe thunderstorms Thursday evening.

"In the Omaha area, we could see severe storms moving through between 9 and 10 (p.m.)," Mead said. "Some models show little to no precipitation and others show storms could be developing along that front, which would bring a threat of large hail and damaging winds."

Friday morning will see cooler conditions in the Omaha area, Mead said, with a high of 71 and northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. The Saturday forecast is for "unseasonably cool weather," he said, with highs in the mid-50s with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

It could be worse. Just over 500 miles to the west, Denver is preparing for a high of 88 Thursday followed by snow Friday night. Mead said Denver is expecting 1 to 4 inches of snow, with 12 to 18 inches falling in the foothills.

"That's a fairly strong weather system moving through the High Plains," Mead said.

Temperatures should recover in Omaha on Sunday as sunshine returns. Highs in the mid-60s and light winds are expected by the afternoon.

