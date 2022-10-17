Record low temperatures possible Tuesday for Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk

Low temperature records set 50 years ago will be in danger of falling Tuesday in Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.

“A cold front dropping down from Canada will be sitting right over the top of (eastern Nebraska) Tuesday morning,” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “The records for Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk could be in trouble, especially Lincoln.”

The low temperatures for all three cities were set in 1972. Omaha recorded 20 degrees, Lincoln 21 and Norfolk 18 on Oct. 18 of that year.

The high temperatures Monday and Tuesday should top out in the mid-40s, Nicolaisen said. The cold will not be long-lasting, with highs in eastern Nebraska expected to rebound into the 50s to low 60s on Wednesday.

“The (temperature) numbers will keep climbing again,” he said. “It’s just one really chilly day before we go up again.”

Highs on Thursday are projected to be in the upper 60s. It should be warmer still on Friday and Saturday, with the forecast calling for clear and sunny skies producing highs in the mid-70s.

No precipitation is in the forecast this week, Nicolaisen said. The dry conditions tend to amplify wide swings in temperatures, he said.

“The rest of the week appears to be super uneventful with not a single drop of moisture in the forecast,” he said.

This type of “back-and-forth weather” is typical for this time of year, Nicolaisen said.

“It gets cold quick and then warms up quick, kind of like being in the desert,” he said. “We go back and forth until the cold wins out.”