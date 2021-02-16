Record lows, including 23 below in Omaha, reported across Nebraska

Cities across Nebraska continued to report record low temperatures Tuesday, but the extreme cold is expected to end soon.

A record low of 23 degrees below zero was reported at Omaha's Eppley Airfield at 7:30 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. That broke the daily mark of 17 below set in 1979.

"It's only the 15th time since 1871 (when record-keeping began) that Omaha has been as cold as 23 below," Nicolaisen said. "The last time it happened was in 1871."

The coldest day in Omaha history occurred on Jan. 5, 1884, when it was 32 degrees below zero, he said. Lincoln recorded its second-coldest day in history Tuesday with a mark of 31 below zero.

"Lincoln's coldest day on record was 33 below on Jan. 12, 1974," Nicolaisen said. "Its daily record of 18 below had been set in 1978."

Hastings and Norfolk reached 30 degrees below zero to set daily records. Hastings broke the record for the coldest February day and tied the all-time record for coldest day set on Jan. 12, 1912.

North Platte posted a daily record of 20 below. The previous mark of 15 below was set in 1881.