Record warmth to give way to sharp drop in temperatures on Thanksgiving

Omaha set a daily record high on Tuesday as this week's weather roller coaster reached its peak.

The high of 67 degrees well exceeded Omaha's previous record of 64 degrees set Nov. 23, 2006, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's high should be in the low 50s, with south-southwest winds shifting to the north-northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Next up is a brief but sharp drop in temperatures.

The high on Thanksgiving Day is expected to be 30 degrees lower than Tuesday's high, with temperatures topping out in the mid-30s and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s early Friday, but the high should reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.

The average high for this time of year in Omaha is 47, and the average low is 27.

The highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the 50s. Monday's high is expected to hit 57.

The entire period looks to be dry, which is welcome news for people traveling for the holiday.