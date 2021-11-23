 Skip to main content
Record warmth to give way to sharp drop in temperatures on Thanksgiving
112421-owh-new-weather-zl1.JPG

A sparrow forages in a tree in the Old Market on Tuesday, when the temperature reached a record for the date of 67. A chilly Thanksgiving amid several mild days are forecast for the Omaha area. 

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

With Thanksgiving travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, checking in before arriving to the airport, only bringing a carry-on, and booking the first flight out are some suggestions to reduce any travel delays with the large crowds.

Omaha set a daily record high on Tuesday as this week's weather roller coaster reached its peak.

The high of 67 degrees well exceeded Omaha's previous record of 64 degrees set Nov. 23, 2006, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's high should be in the low 50s, with south-southwest winds shifting to the north-northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Next up is a brief but sharp drop in temperatures.

The high on Thanksgiving Day is expected to be 30 degrees lower than Tuesday's high, with temperatures topping out in the mid-30s and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s early Friday, but the high should reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.

The average high for this time of year in Omaha is 47, and the average low is 27.

The highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the 50s. Monday's high is expected to hit 57.

The entire period looks to be dry, which is welcome news for people traveling for the holiday.

"That's the bigger story — dry weather and really no travel impacts," said Van DeWald, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The warm weather is likely to continue. The odds favor warmer than average weather into the first week of December, according to the National Climate Prediction Center.

"We've had a pretty mild fall so far," he said. "It looks like that's going to continue for a couple more weeks."

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

