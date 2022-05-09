Records could fall as eastern Nebraska, Omaha heat up this week

Omaha and eastern Nebraska residents in general would do well to dig out the sunscreen this week but keep those umbrellas handy.

“We’re kind of going from late winter, early spring right into summer this week,” Katie Gross of the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday. “Monday and Tuesday (high) temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.”

The warm front could trigger thunderstorms across Iowa on Monday afternoon, according to the weather service forecast, and those storms could roll back into southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska by evening. The forecast also notes chances for thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Tuesday night, most likely south of Interstate 80.

An Omaha meteorological record could fall Wednesday, Gross said, when the high temperature is expected to top out at a sizzling 92 degrees. That’s just one degree below Omaha’s record of 93 set in 2000.

Eastern Nebraska residents can expect the heat to linger on Thursday when temperatures are forecast to again be in the upper 80s to low 90s, she said. The unusual May heat will come with chances for thunderstorms all week, especially Wednesday.

“We’ve got off and on chances for (storms) throughout the week,” Gross said. “The best chances for thunderstorms will be Wednesday in the late afternoon and evening.”

Another warm day is forecast Thursday with highs again the upper 80s to near 90, Gross said. There again will be chances for thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon into the evening.

More seasonable temperatures are predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees, Gross said, with highs in mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Gross said her advice for the week ahead is to “drink plenty of water if you’re outside” and to “keep an eye on the weather forecast.”

