Red Cross calls blood supply dangerously low and urges donations

The American Red Cross says blood supplies are dangerously low, and officials are asking for Nebraska and Iowa donors of all blood types to come forward to help overcome the shortage.

Approximately 10,000 additional blood products will be needed each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover, according to a statement released Monday by the Red Cross. Donors of all blood types, but especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment.

Blood donor turnout has reached its lowest levels of the year as many donors delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, the Red Cross said. During the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, blood donor participation decreased about 10%.

The Red Cross said the national blood inventory is the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month — well below the ideal five-day supply.

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).