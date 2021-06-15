Red Cross in Nebraska, Iowa says blood shortage is critical and asks for donors

A severe blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to put out a call for donors, especially for people with type O blood or those who donate platelets.

As the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, the nation's blood inventory has become depleted, said Josh Murray, a spokesman for the Red Cross' Nebraska-Iowa Region.

Hospitals are responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits as well as overdoses and transplants, Murray said. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021.

In addition to trauma needs, hospitals need blood for people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic and whose diseases have progressed, requiring more blood transfusions.

People may schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

People who donate via the Red Cross through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.