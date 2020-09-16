Red Cross seeking volunteers to help out with wildfires, hurricanes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help people who have been impacted by wildfires, hurricanes and a derecho.

Volunteers are needed to provide food, shelter, supplies and comfort to people in as many as 10 states.

About 25 volunteers from Nebraska and Iowa have traveled to states impacted by the disasters or are volunteering virtually.

Virtual volunteers are helping to compile information, monitor social media posts and communicate with community partners. A list of volunteer opportunities, including helping at blood donation sites, can be found at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Monetary donations can be made, too. With many blood drives canceled because of the wildfires and hurricanes, people also can consider donating blood or platelets to ensure a sufficient blood supply.

