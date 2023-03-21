The American Red Cross is seeking 150 volunteers in the Omaha area to help install free smoke detectors in North Omaha homes in April.

The organization is rallying volunteers across the country during its "Sound the Alarm" home fire safety events. Seven people die in home fires across the country each day, most in homes that lack working smoke alarms.

The Omaha smoke alarm installation event will be April 29 from noon to 4 p.m. The organization's goal is to install 600 alarms in homes that need them. Volunteers will visit homes in North Omaha to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans. Volunteers do not need previous experience. Training is provided on-site. The staging area for volunteers will be at Metropolitan Community College, Building 10 at 5300 N. 30th St.

To sign up to volunteer, visit soundthealarm.org and click on Become a Volunteer.

