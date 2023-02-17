He’s a dentist, Jesse Murphy says, not a contractor.
In the past two years, though, he’s picked up way more knowledge than he ever wanted about the latter.
He and wife, Nathalie Grosz-Tenger, took a leap of faith two years ago and purchased what was considered the eyesore of his now Memorial Park neighborhood. The 4,333-square-foot Tudor-style home was a mess, he says.
“I didn’t know what I was buying,” Murphy said. “It was a tremendous learning experience, to say the least.”
The house had sat empty following a 2012 fire. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof and water found its way inside. It had no central air. Wallpaper adorned seemingly every wall.
On the positive side, it was the young couple’s dream location.
“My cousins lived right across the street when I was growing up,” Murphy said. “I always loved the neighborhood.”
Even though it needed work, several people were interested in purchasing the fixer-upper house, even with a price tag of $500,000.
Working through longtime buddy John Erickson of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, the couple wrote a letter to the owners, saying how they wanted to raise a family and live there for a long time. They think that was the clincher.
Or maybe everyone else was just smarter and decided to stay away, Murphy said.
“Every wall, ceiling and floor, we had to do something,” he said. “We hired all of it.”
They started with a construction loan, which meant that the outside of the house had to be tackled first after they closed in February 2021. The roof, stucco and wood window trim all had to be replaced.
Family friend Steve Graeve steered them toward Carter’s Roofing out of Harlan, Iowa. His brother Walter, of Carter's Heating and Air, did the central air
Tony Carter can do anything, Murphy said.
“I was very impressed with the quality of his work and his attention to detail,” Murphy said. “I never did anything like this, so I didn’t know what was going on. We did whatever he told us to do.”
Once the outside was done, they moved on to gutting the kitchen and two bathrooms. Much of the inside of the house hadn’t been touched since the 1960s, a former resident told them.
Another friend, Steve Slobotski, owner of J. Walter Builders, helped with the interior. They also worked with Mitch Richardson of Dundee Remodel on the kitchen and bathroom remodels.
“In doing projects like this, if you find somebody who is going to do a good job and you trust the work they are going to do, that’s valuable,” Murphy said. “It’s not always about the cheapest person.”
During renovations, the couple were married and then had daughter, Kiki, in November. Grosz-Tenger picked hardware, paint colors, furniture and finishes while going to dental school.
They lived in a house in Country Club during renovations, but almost daily walked their golden retrievers over to check on progress. They moved in last July.
“It was a good early test of our marriage,” Murphy said. “We’re good. We’re stronger for it.”
The basement remains unfinished and they’ve yet to touch the third floor, so they still aren’t done.
Murphy can only describe the whole process as a grind, but they stayed with it because of the reward at the finish.
“Just knowing at the end of it, having a house we’re going to stay in forever and raise a family, it was motivating,” he said. “There were many times I felt like throwing in the towel.”
Now, they enjoy the east view from their upstairs windows, which lets in the morning sun. The house just has a cool ambience about it, Murphy said.
“We think it’s a great place to live,” he said.
