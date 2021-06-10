Regional travel: 165-year-old mill weaves a new chapter as a boutique hotel in Amana, Iowa

I’m a traveler who wants a lodging experience as interesting as the destination. The richer the history, the better. The Amana Society delivers on both accounts with its 165-year-old woolen mill, now a boutique hotel.

The transformation of the historic factory in Amana, Iowa, into Hotel Millwright was completed in September 2020. Opening during a pandemic turned out better than expected for the destination property.

“We’re off the beaten path and doing fantastic,” Lucas Hayes, sales manager, said last spring. “And it’s only going to get better.”

A good share of guests are coming from within a 60-mile radius of this east central Iowa community, the largest in the Amana Colonies. Many guests have commented “we wanted to get out of the house,” Hayes says.

Amana is, in normal times, a popular destination for escorted bus tours. The pandemic pretty much shut down tourism for more than a year but with COVID concerns lifting, visitors are returning. For those eager for a change of scenery without the crowds, this is an ideal getaway spot.