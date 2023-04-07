Registration opens at 10 a.m. today for what’s expected to be the largest running event in Nebraska this year: the Good Life Halfsy.

The annual half-marathon, scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start Nov. 5 in Lincoln, has sold out every year since its inception. Now making its 10th run, race organizers are expanding the field to make it the largest Halfsy yet, with more than 6,000 race bibs available.

To celebrate the race’s 10th year, the event also will offer some new features, said Jared Bakewell, marketing director for Pink Gorilla Events.

One will be new team options with prizes. Teams with five members will have their team name printed on their race bibs. Teams of 10 or more will receive a $5 refund on each members’ registration fee. Those with 15 or more will get Smasher Gear bib charms for each member, and those with 20 or more each get Smasher Gear socks. Teams with 25 or more will receive a $25 gift card to the half-marathon’s online store. The largest team will celebrate at a special get-together at one of Kinkaider Brewing Co.’s tap rooms.

This year’s race also will feature more course entertainment, Bakewell said, as well as shirts and swag designed to mark the race’s 10th year.

In addition, runners who complete the Lincoln Marathon on May 7 — either the half-marathon or the full 26.2-mile marathon course — and the Halfsy in November will receive a limited-edition medal at the Halfsy’s finish line. Participants who complete the races virtually qualify for the medals, too. The medals for those who complete both races, a combination billed as the Capital City Challenge, feature imagery from the city’s flag.

The course will be the same as in past years, starting at Seacrest Field near 70th and A Streets and heading west and north to the Haymarket finish line. The course takes runners past Lincoln landmarks including Holmes Lake, the Sunken Gardens, the State Capitol and downtown stadiums.

Incentives such as hoodies and socks will be offered to runners who sign up for the Good Life Halfsy by Monday.

Registration starts at $84 and increases as race day approaches. To learn more and to register, visit goodlifehalfsy.com.

