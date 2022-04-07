Registration opens for Lincoln's Good Life Halfsy

The Good Life Halfsy is back — and this year, organizers and runners are hoping for better weather.

This year's 13.1-mile race through Lincoln is slated for Oct. 23.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Friday. The race, in its ninth year, has always sold out.

Last year's race was canceled after storms popped up less than an hour after the first runners took off from the starting line. It was the first time the race had been canceled.

This year, organizers are hoping for a "return to seasonably perfect running weather."

The race, capped at 6,000 runners, is a way to show off the city of Lincoln.

The course will be the same as in past years, starting at Seacrest Field near 70th and A Streets and heading west to the Haymarket finish line. The course takes runners past Lincoln landmarks including Holmes Lake, the Sunken Gardens, Antelope Valley, the State Capitol and downtown stadiums.

Registration starts at $79 and increases as race day approaches. Runners who sign up by Monday can snag an extra piece of swag, such as a T-shirt, pint glass, hoodie or gift card to the Pink Gorilla store. For more information, visit goodlifehalfsy.com.

