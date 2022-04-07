 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Registration opens for Lincoln's Good Life Halfsy

  • Updated
  • 0

The Good Life Halfsy is back — and this year, organizers and runners are hoping for better weather.

This year's 13.1-mile race through Lincoln is slated for Oct. 23. 

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Friday. The race, in its ninth year, has always sold out.

Halfsy 1 (copy)

Runners make their way down Normal Boulevard in Lincoln during the Good Life Halfsy in October. The race was canceled after lightning was spotted in the area.

Last year's race was canceled after storms popped up less than an hour after the first runners took off from the starting line. It was the first time the race had been canceled. 

This year, organizers are hoping for a "return to seasonably perfect running weather."

The race, capped at 6,000 runners, is a way to show off the city of Lincoln.

The course will be the same as in past years, starting at Seacrest Field near 70th and A Streets and heading west to the Haymarket finish line. The course takes runners past Lincoln landmarks including Holmes Lake, the Sunken Gardens, Antelope Valley, the State Capitol and downtown stadiums. 

People are also reading…

Registration starts at $79 and increases as race day approaches. Runners who sign up by Monday can snag an extra piece of swag, such as a T-shirt, pint glass, hoodie or gift card to the Pink Gorilla store. For more information, visit goodlifehalfsy.com

Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments

You never know who you might run into at the gym.

There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.

Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.

Check out their stories.

1 of 17

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamal Khashoggi fiancée vows to appeal case transfer to Saudi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert