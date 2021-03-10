Regulators: Cattle remains found scattered across western Iowa fields

Iowa regulators are investigating after cattle parts from Omaha meatpacking plants were found scattered across two farm fields northeast of Council Bluffs.
Alison Manz, an inspector with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the investigation was prompted by citizen complaints about Feedlot Service Co., a small feedlot south of Neola and about 20 miles northeast of the metro. Also of concern was runoff from the feedlot that was entering the nearby Keg Creek.
There is no license that allows for the spreading of animal parts on fields, said Manz of DNR and Keely Coppess, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Fred Roane owns the company and has told the state, according to regulators, that he has a license to dispose of "paunch manure" on his fields. Paunch manure is the partially digested contents of the stomachs of slaughtered animals.
The agriculture department does not issue such permits, Coppess said.
The feedlot company has a fertilizer license from the state agriculture department, allowing it to sell or distribute registered fertilizers or soil conditioners. But Coppess said paunch manure is not defined as a fertilizer or soil conditioner under Iowa law.
Roane was unavailable for comment, according to the person who answered the phone at the feedlot.
DNR inspectors found hides, tails, hooves, bellies, hearts and other parts on two fields totaling about 160 acres. The fields are south of the feedlot.
Manz said the remains are believed to be from Omaha meatpacking plants. "I've never seen anything like this," she said.
Area residents expressed worry about potential groundwater contamination. Bacteria and nutrients from decaying animals carry disease-causing organisms. People also complained of vultures and coyotes being drawn to the fields. And there was an issue with trucks leaving a trail of the smelly, liquified animal remains.
Livestock carcasses can only be sent to landfills, rendering plants or composted or buried on site, Manz said.
The state has ordered Roane to excavate the remains and take action to prevent contaminated runoff from reaching Keg Creek. DNR also is analyzing samples of the runoff that has been entering Keg Creek. Results are not yet available.
The investigation is being done jointly by DNR and the agriculture department.