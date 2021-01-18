'Relentless' pit bull attack at Omaha dog park injures pet

A pit bull attack on her dog at Dewey Dog Park lasted only a minute, but it left Izzy Diamond shaken.

"It could have been a child," she said of the target of the pit bull's ire.

Diamond and her border collie-blue heeler mix, Poppy, had just arrived at the midtown dog park on Jan. 3 when the attack occurred. Poppy is wary of other dogs, which is one reason Diamond made weekly trips to dog parks — so that her dog could get used to other canines.

On this Sunday afternoon, a pit bull came over to sniff Poppy, who reacted by raising her hackles, Diamond said. Dog trainers say that raised hackles, in which the hair on the back of a dog's neck goes up, are not an unusual response when one dog meets another and that normally, the hackles go down after a little sniffing.

But the pit bull reacted by attacking Poppy, Diamond said.

"There wasn't a whole lot we could do," she said. "It was really relentless and extremely scary. I've never heard Poppy cry out and bark in pain so much."

The attack underscores the problems that can occur at dog parks, which have become popular with urban dog owners. Omaha has four dog parks of varying sizes: Dewey, Hanscom, Heflinger and Miller. Dewey is located along Turner Boulevard near Harney Street.