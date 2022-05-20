Friday marks seven years since Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot while she and other Omaha police officers were trying to stop a fugitive gang member. The man fired multiple times at police, and one of the bullets hit Orozco just above her protective vest.
Remembering Kerrie Orozco: A compilation of The World-Herald's coverage of the Omaha police officer's life and legacy
The day she was killed was her last scheduled day of work before she was to start maternity leave to care for her 3-month-old daughter, Olivia Ruth, who had been hospitalized after being born prematurely.
In her seven years with the department, she was a top-notch detective, a caring colleague and a mentor to youth, especially during her time on the gang unit. She coached baseball teams with Police Athletics for Community Engagement, an organization that provides free leagues for Omaha youths.
Orozco's husband, Hector Orozco, donated the family horse to the mounted patrol unit. After more than a year of training, the horse, now named Orozco, was introduced in November 2018 as the newest member of the unit.
Last year, a new baseball field at Miller Park was named in honor of Orozco.
On Wednesday, the first Little League game is being played on Orozco Field — renovated and named in honor of the slain Omaha police officer.
The event also provided an occasion to salute the dedication of all law enforcement officers in the face of danger.
Hector Orozco, Kerrie's husband, donated the family's horse to the Omaha Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit.
April 8, 2016: Lance McIntire’s car was hit by 13 of the bullets and he was hit by four of them when, police say, he drove at Omaha Police Det…
Omahans gather for groundbreaking at Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield — a 'lasting tribute' to fallen officer
More than 100 officers, community members and city leaders gathered for the groundbreaking at the field, which was named in memory of fallen Omaha Officer, Kerrie Orozco. Orozco was actively involved in coaching youth leagues in Omaha.
Nearly 200 Omaha police officers, relatives, friends, community supporters and city officials attended the Horses of Honor unveiling ceremony Friday morning.
The Omaha community has honored Officer Kerrie Orozco in a variety of ways.
Omaha police officer delivers scrapbook to Kerrie Orozco's family after spending a year gathering mementos
Omaha Police Officer Constance Garro had been collecting thousands of cards, letters and drawings over the last year from other law enforcement agencies and the public after Officer Kerrie Orozco’s death.
News of Kerrie Orozco’s death in the line of duty, which occurred one year ago today, reverberated across the nation as people were struck by the new mother’s love of volunteering and outreach. The officers who were close to Orozco or involved in the shooting, and really the entire Police Department, still recognize her impact.
Even if you didn’t know Kerrie Orozco personally, her passion for the community may have inspired you in some way. Here are some of the stories of people she inspired:
Honoring the law enforcement officers who serve Nebraskans can be as straightforward as looking for opportunities to help our communities, according to a woman whose husband gave his life in the line of duty.
On Capitol Hill, Brad Ashford advocates for bill to help Orozco's husband: 'Kerrie’s sacrifice needs to be honored'
Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., sought Friday to raise the profile of his legislation to speed the naturalization process for spouses, children and parents of first responders killed in the line of duty.
Deb Fischer honors fallen Omaha officer in front of friends, family in Washington: 'Kerrie Orozco represents the best of Nebraska'
The contingent of Nebraskans and Iowans in town this week have a full schedule of events where they are highlighting Orozco’s example and advocating for community support of law enforcement.
'She exemplifies the best of Nebraska': Lawmakers, colleagues and relatives honor Kerrie Orozco in D.C.
Slain Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco received one of many tributes Thursday as both of Nebraska’s U.S. senators and several of her fellow officers gathered at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
At Grand Island ceremony, Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco honored for giving 'her last full measure of devotion'
During a ceremony at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island, Kerrie Orozco’s name, newly etched into the wall of the memorial, was unveiled. The names of four other officers were also unveiled after research revealed they also had died in the line of duty.
A 100-member contingent from Omaha is preparing to take the “Kerrie On!” legacy to the nation’s capital and to urge Americans to “Support Blue.”
She also was honored with the Purple Heart at the ceremony, held at the Scott Conference Center.
A yearlong public art project in Turner Park and Midtown Crossing will be unveiled on May 20, the first anniversary of Orozco’s death.
The bill, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, would speed the naturalization process for spouses, children and parents of first responders killed in the line of duty.
The largest class in department history — 53 recruits earned their badges Friday — started July 19, nearly two months to the day after gang unit Officer Kerrie Orozco was shot and killed while on duty in north Omaha.
Omaha police officer Kerrie Orozco’s work for her community was so exemplary that the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks created an e…
The Enrique Camarena Award, which was created in 2000 by the Elks Drug Awareness Program, is annually presented to an officer who exemplifies the character of Camarena, a DEA agent killed in 1985.
Kerrie’s Causes was created by the First Responders Foundation to carry out Orozco’s legacy of humanitarianism.
The money was raised through the sale of Kansas City Chiefs flags that read “This is Chiefs Kingdom.” The flags were sold in Omaha and Council Bluffs Hy-Vee supermarkets and City of Omaha community centers on Sept. 17.
Lt. Dan Marcou, who retired from the La Crosse, Wisconsin department in 2006, is the author of three novels about police officers. His latest, though, is a nonfiction work, “Law Dogs: Great Cops in American History.”
With their backs to the wall, nearly 300 people formed a human shield at Omaha Police Department headquarters in an “Officer, I Have Your Back’’ rally Monday.
Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield will be used by the boys and girls in PACE, a league founded and coached by volunteer Omaha police officers.
Kerrie on 4 Kids will be held Saturday in conjunction with the annual 5K Fun Run/Walk in Walnut, in northeast Pottawattamie County, where Orozco grew up.
Workers outside the Omaha Police Department headquarters, 505 S. 15th St., on Thursday installed an artificial tree honoring Omaha Police Offi…
Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say a Georgia woman pleaded guilty to lying when she bought a gun that her boyfriend used to kill Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco in May.
Legislation would speed the naturalization process for spouses, children and parents of first-responders killed in the line of duty; the Kerrie Orozco Act is named for the Omaha police officer who was fatally shot in May; her husband, Hector Orozco, has been waiting to receive his green card.
Carrying on after Kerrie: Hector Orozco is working, raising three kids and pursuing U.S. citizenship
In an interview with The World-Herald, Hector Orozco broke down and wept as he spoke about his wife, 29-year-old Kerrie, who was fatally shot May 20 while trying to arrest a fugitive on a felony warrant.
'I am proud the entire nation got to know Kerrie': A final, tearful farewell to fallen Omaha police officer
The people of Omaha and law officers from across the nation gave Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco a farewell Tuesday that was all at once public and personal, scripted and spontaneous, lingering and yet, like her life, over way too soon.
About 10,000 attended the Kerrie On benefit Sunday at the Ralston Arena. The Omaha officer was killed in the line of duty on May 20.
When Orozco died just before Virginia began its postseason run, Omaha Police Lt. Ken Kanger sent its coaches a note wishing them luck and explaining what had happened. He asked for a favor: that Virginia supports Orozco.
Jalita Johnson, 26, purchased a 9mm Glock pistol fitted with a 50 round drum magazine on April 23 from a pawn shop in Jonesboro, Georgia, for Marcus Wheeler, according to federal court documents.
Separately, the Omaha Police Foundation has collected more than $150,000 for the family, and a college fund for Olivia Ruth has brought in more than $25,000.
Hector Orozco says: I want to take this opportunity to express my thanks to everyone for all of their support during this very difficult time.
Online T-shirt sales had raised $38,770 as of Thursday. Midwest Impressions, the T-shirt manufacturing company, presented a check for that amount to Kerrie’s Causes at an afternoon ceremony.
Justin Furstenfeld will be joined by bands Torn, Envy and 6 Degrees West at Sunday's event at the Ralston Arena; the fundraiser is part of the Kerrie On Family Benefit.
Slain officer Kerrie Orozco’s radio number will be on back of every young player in police athletics league
At the newly renovated Christie Heights Park field Thursday, over 100 young ballplayers received their jerseys, different colors for the different teams, but all with one thing in common — they bore No. 17 to honor the fallen Omaha police officer who helped coach.
A single peregrine falcon chick being raised atop the Nebraska State Capitol has been named “Orozco” in honor of Kerrie Orozco, the Omaha poli…
All 120 players in the Police Athletics for Community Engagement baseball league this year will wear the same number: 17. That was the police radio number for Orozco, who was killed in the line of duty May 20.
The Omaha Police Foundation had collected more than $150,000 as of Thursday. At the same time, a college fund for Orozco’s infant daughter, Olivia Ruth, had brought in $19,000.
“A little lemonade stand will help a lot,” said 10-year-old Lauryn Rydl.
'Her passing touched all of us': An outpouring of community, law enforcement support for Kerrie Orozco
Kids, parents, grandparents, law officers, prominent Nebraskans and Iowans, community members who never met the fallen Omaha police officer — even the New York Yankees — salute and honor Orozco as she is laid to rest.
“On behalf of the Kerrie Holtz Orozco family, we would like to express our profound gratitude,” Orozco’s mother, Ellen Holtz, said in the statement, which was released by the Archdiocese of Omaha.
Sarah Kaczmarek's daughters were so inspired by Officer Kerrie Orozco's life that they thought of a way to help her family – selling ribbons for $1 each. Little did they know just how many they would sell.
Law enforcement agencies from Nebraska and 11 other states attended the funeral
Donning blue and holding American flags, many in the crowd had ties to the police community. Others said they simply came to show support for law enforcement and Orozco’s family.
Hundreds of family members, friends and colleagues in blue attended Orozco’s funeral at St. John’s Catholic Church at Creighton University. A funeral procession to her final resting place in Council Bluffs followed.
The tribute slideshow shown during Officer Kerrie Orozco's funeral on May 26, 2015.
The protesters, from Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas, set up near Interstate 480, so supporters moved to a hill to block them from the view of those mourning Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
A Nebraska law enforcement wife sends her gratitude to the people of Omaha and Council Bluffs for their support and respect for not only Officer Kerrie Orozco, but for all law enforcement.
As the graveside service for Officer Kerrie Orozco ended at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Douglas County dispatchers sent out a final radio call using her gang unit call sign.
Lines flowed for hours up the steps and into St. John’s Catholic Church during an afternoon visitation for her family, police officers and close friends. The lines continued for more than an hour after that during a visitation for the public.
Maybe this time, shaken by the horror of a police officer shot and killed in the line of duty, of a new mother taken from her 3-month-old baby and her family, of a dedicated volunteer forever stopped from helping kids from poor families, maybe this time the entire community unites.
For the law enforcement officers seeking suspects in motel rooms, behind a vehicle’s tinted window or in narrow alleys, the encounters and arrests can be exceptionally dangerous.
Visitation will be held Monday at St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University.
Friends and family on Thursday recalled Orozco as a caring and helpful person.
Donations for Kerrie Orozco’s family came from all over the country Thursday afternoon at a rate of one or two per minute, the Omaha Police Foundation reported. The money came in so fast that the foundation’s administrator had trouble keeping up. The most up-to-date figure available was $75,000 by 10 a.m. Thursday, but the total is expected to reach six figures.
On behalf of the Omaha Police Department, I want to thank the citizens of Omaha and the law enforcement community — locally and nationally — f…
'A tragic circumstance': Police Chief Schmaderer offers details in shootout that killed Omaha officer
Donations flood in for Kerrie Orozco's family, and memorials pop up across the area. The CenturyLink Center is pressed into service for the overflow from her funeral Tuesday, at St. John's Church at Creighton.
"This is an appropriate sign of respect for Officer Orozco and her service to our city," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement.
The dangers of police work never end. Fortunately for the rest of us, people like Kerrie Orozco continue stepping up.
Over the 18 years since my family moved to Omaha, people have often asked why I live in the Florence area. Surely it isn’t safe in north Omaha, they say. But I chose to live here. Twice.
'This is a somber day for Omaha': City mourns a mother, a mentor, an officer killed in the line of duty
Kerrie Orozco, 29, was killed Wednesday after gunfire erupted when she and other officers tried to arrest Marcus D. Wheeler, on a felony warrant for first-degree assault, in the Florence area about 1 p.m. Wheeler was also fatally wounded. Police plan a 4:30 p.m. press conference to provide more information.
“This is a somber day for the city of Omaha. My Omaha police officers especially and the entire law enforcement community. It is with deep sor…
"When people met her, they liked her," says Kerrie Orozco’s commander in the gang unit.
Marcus D. Wheeler, 26, who was shot and killed Wednesday by police after he opened fire on officers, was a known gang member who police had been seeking to arrest in connection with a 2014 shooting.
A partial list of local law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty.
Kerrie Orozco was the 25th Omaha Police officer killed in the line of duty.