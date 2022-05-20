 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remembering Kerrie Orozco: A compilation of The World-Herald's coverage of the Omaha police officer's life and legacy

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday marks seven years since Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot while she and other Omaha police officers were trying to stop a fugitive gang member. The man fired multiple times at police, and one of the bullets hit Orozco just above her protective vest.

Remembering Kerrie Orozco: A compilation of The World-Herald's coverage of the Omaha police officer's life and legacy

Wednesday marks five years since Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot while she and other Omaha police officers were trying to stop a fugitive gang member. The man fired multiple times at police, and one of the bullets hit Orozco just above her protective vest.

The day she was killed was her last scheduled day of work before she was to start maternity leave to care for her 3-month-old daughter, Olivia Ruth, who had been hospitalized after being born prematurely.

In her seven years with the department, she was a top-notch detective, a caring colleague and a mentor to youth, especially during her time on the gang unit. She coached baseball teams with Police Athletics for Community Engagement, an organization that provides free leagues for Omaha youths.

Orozco's husband, Hector Orozco, donated the family horse to the mounted patrol unit. After more than a year of training, the horse, now named Orozco, was introduced in November 2018 as the newest member of the unit.

Last year, a new baseball field at Miller Park was named in honor of Orozco. 

'She loved coaching': Kerrie Orozco, slain Omaha police officer, is celebrated at ballfield opening
Local News

'She loved coaching': Kerrie Orozco, slain Omaha police officer, is celebrated at ballfield opening

  • Nancy Gaarder
  • 0

On Wednesday, the first Little League game is being played on Orozco Field — renovated and named in honor of the slain Omaha police officer. 

Videos: Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
Local News

Videos: Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was lost in line of duty on May 20, 2015. Her legacy lives on in many forms within the community she deeply…

Editorial: Ballfield dedication honored Kerrie Orozco's contributions as coach, officer
Opinion

Editorial: Ballfield dedication honored Kerrie Orozco's contributions as coach, officer

  • Editorial staff
  • 0

The event also provided an occasion to salute the dedication of all law enforcement officers in the face of danger. 

Omaha police horse named after the late Kerrie Orozco is out on patrol
Local News

Omaha police horse named after the late Kerrie Orozco is out on patrol

  • By Chris Peters World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Hector Orozco, Kerrie's husband, donated the family's horse to the Omaha Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit.

Officer-involved shootings in Omaha, 2003-2016
Local News

Officer-involved shootings in Omaha, 2003-2016

  • 0

April 8, 2016: Lance McIntire’s car was hit by 13 of the bullets and he was hit by four of them when, police say, he drove at Omaha Police Det…

Omahans gather for groundbreaking at Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield — a 'lasting tribute' to fallen officer
Local News

Omahans gather for groundbreaking at Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield — a 'lasting tribute' to fallen officer

  • By Mara Klecker World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

More than 100 officers, community members and city leaders gathered for the groundbreaking at the field, which was named in memory of fallen Omaha Officer, Kerrie Orozco. Orozco was actively involved in coaching youth leagues in Omaha.

'Every officer there is a story': 8 painted horses honoring fallen Omaha police officers unveiled
Local News

'Every officer there is a story': 8 painted horses honoring fallen Omaha police officers unveiled

  • By Alia Conley / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly 200 Omaha police officers, relatives, friends, community supporters and city officials attended the Horses of Honor unveiling ceremony Friday morning.

Photos: Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
Gallery

Photos: Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha community has honored Officer Kerrie Orozco in a variety of ways. 

Scrapbook
Local News

Omaha police officer delivers scrapbook to Kerrie Orozco's family after spending a year gathering mementos

  • By Alia Conley / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Police Officer Constance Garro had been collecting thousands of cards, letters and drawings over the last year from other law enforcement agencies and the public after Officer Kerrie Orozco’s death.

A year after her death, Orozco's caring ways still set example, Kerrie on with Omaha officers
Local News

A year after her death, Orozco's caring ways still set example, Kerrie on with Omaha officers

  • By Alia Conley World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

News of Kerrie Orozco’s death in the line of duty, which occurred one year ago today, reverberated across the nation as people were struck by the new mother’s love of volunteering and outreach. The officers who were close to Orozco or involved in the shooting, and really the entire Police Department, still recognize her impact.

Omaha woman moved by Orozco changes career to join OPD, 4 other stories of inspiration
Local News

Omaha woman moved by Orozco changes career to join OPD, 4 other stories of inspiration

  • By Leia Mendoza / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Even if you didn’t know Kerrie Orozco personally, her passion for the community may have inspired you in some way. Here are some of the stories of people she inspired:

At memorial service for fallen police officers, a call to 'continue their legacy'
Local News

At memorial service for fallen police officers, a call to 'continue their legacy'

  • By Kevin Cole / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Honoring the law enforcement officers who serve Nebraskans can be as straightforward as looking for opportunities to help our communities, according to a woman whose husband gave his life in the line of duty.

On Capitol Hill, Brad Ashford advocates for bill to help Orozco's husband: 'Kerrie’s sacrifice needs to be honored'
State and Regional News

On Capitol Hill, Brad Ashford advocates for bill to help Orozco's husband: 'Kerrie’s sacrifice needs to be honored'

  • By Joseph Morton / World-Herald Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., sought Friday to raise the profile of his legislation to speed the naturalization process for spouses, children and parents of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Deb Fischer honors fallen Omaha officer in front of friends, family in Washington: 'Kerrie Orozco represents the best of Nebraska'
State and Regional News

Deb Fischer honors fallen Omaha officer in front of friends, family in Washington: 'Kerrie Orozco represents the best of Nebraska'

  • By Joseph Morton / World-Herald Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

The contingent of Nebraskans and Iowans in town this week have a full schedule of events where they are highlighting Orozco’s example and advocating for community support of law enforcement.

'She exemplifies the best of Nebraska': Lawmakers, colleagues and relatives honor Kerrie Orozco in D.C.
Crime & Courts

'She exemplifies the best of Nebraska': Lawmakers, colleagues and relatives honor Kerrie Orozco in D.C.

  • By Joseph Morton / World-Herald Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Slain Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco received one of many tributes Thursday as both of Nebraska’s U.S. senators and several of her fellow officers gathered at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

At Grand Island ceremony, Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco honored for giving 'her last full measure of devotion'
Crime & Courts

At Grand Island ceremony, Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco honored for giving 'her last full measure of devotion'

  • By Harold Reutter / World-Herald News Service
  • Updated
  • 0

During a ceremony at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island, Kerrie Orozco’s name, newly etched into the wall of the memorial, was unveiled. The names of four other officers were also unveiled after research revealed they also had died in the line of duty.

Kelly: First Responders Foundation will carry Kerrie Orozco's legacy to Washington, D.C.
Archives

Kelly: First Responders Foundation will carry Kerrie Orozco's legacy to Washington, D.C.

  • By Michael Kelly / World-Herald columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

A 100-member contingent from Omaha is preparing to take the “Kerrie On!” legacy to the nation’s capital and to urge Americans to “Support Blue.”

Kerrie Orozco honored as police foundation's Officer of the Year
Crime & Courts

Kerrie Orozco honored as police foundation's Officer of the Year

  • By Alia Conley / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

She also was honored with the Purple Heart at the ceremony, held at the Scott Conference Center.

Race car driver unveils tribute to fallen Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco
Local News

Race car driver unveils tribute to fallen Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • By Kevin Cole / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Driver Jim Cahill could become a favorite on the dirt tracks of I-80 Speedway and Eagle Raceway this season when fans take note of the special…

Statues of riderless horses pay tribute to Kerrie Orozco, other fallen officers
Local News

Statues of riderless horses pay tribute to Kerrie Orozco, other fallen officers

  • By Andrew J. Nelson / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A yearlong public art project in Turner Park and Midtown Crossing will be unveiled on May 20, the first anniversary of Orozco’s death. 

Kerrie Orozco's husband to ask for Obama's support for first responder survivor bill
Local News

Kerrie Orozco's husband to ask for Obama's support for first responder survivor bill

  • By Maggie O'Brien / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The bill, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, would speed the naturalization process for spouses, children and parents of first responders killed in the line of duty.

recruits1
Crime & Courts

Omaha police recruit class a tribute to fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • By Maggie O’Brien / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The largest class in department history — 53 recruits earned their badges Friday — started July 19, nearly two months to the day after gang unit Officer Kerrie Orozco was shot and killed while on duty in north Omaha.

Elks honor Kerrie Orozco for community work with Enrique Camarena Award
Local News

Elks honor Kerrie Orozco for community work with Enrique Camarena Award

  • By Christopher Burbach / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police officer Kerrie Orozco’s work for her community was so exemplary that the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks created an e…

OFFICER OROZCO
Crime & Courts

Orozco’s family to receive drug prevention award

  • By Colleen Fell / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Enrique Camarena Award, which was created in 2000 by the Elks Drug Awareness Program, is annually presented to an officer who exemplifies the character of Camarena, a DEA agent killed in 1985.

Local News

$118,000 distributed among 8 causes in honor of Orozco

  • By Andrew J. Nelson / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Kerrie’s Causes was created by the First Responders Foundation to carry out Orozco’s legacy of humanitarianism.

Orozco
Local News

Ballfield renovation honoring Kerrie Orozco gets $18,000 from 1-day fundraiser

  • By Erika Stewart-Finkenstaedt / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The money was raised through the sale of Kansas City Chiefs flags that read “This is Chiefs Kingdom.” The flags were sold in Omaha and Council Bluffs Hy-Vee supermarkets and City of Omaha community centers on Sept. 17.

Retired police officer includes Kerrie Orozco in latest book
Crime & Courts

Retired police officer includes Kerrie Orozco in latest book

  • By Maggie O’Brien / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Lt. Dan Marcou, who retired from the La Crosse, Wisconsin department in 2006, is the author of three novels about police officers. His latest, though, is a nonfiction work, “Law Dogs: Great Cops in American History.”

Hundreds stand in Omaha to tell police officers: We have your backs
Local News

Hundreds stand in Omaha to tell police officers: We have your backs

  • By David Hendee / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

With their backs to the wall, nearly 300 people formed a human shield at Omaha Police Department headquarters in an “Officer, I Have Your Back’’ rally Monday.

PACE baseball - teaser
Local News

Miller Park's new baseball field will be named after Kerrie Orozco

  • By Christopher Burbach / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield will be used by the boys and girls in PACE, a league founded and coached by volunteer Omaha police officers.

Kerrie Orozco
Local News

Kerrie On 4 Kids event will honor Orozco, raise funds for youth projects

  • By Andrew J. Nelson / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Kerrie on 4 Kids will be held Saturday in conjunction with the annual 5K Fun Run/Walk in Walnut, in northeast Pottawattamie County, where Orozco grew up. 

Artificial tree honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco installed outside police station
Local News

Artificial tree honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco installed outside police station

  • By Kevin Cole / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Workers outside the Omaha Police Department headquarters, 505 S. 15th St., on Thursday installed an artificial tree honoring Omaha Police Offi…

Kerrie Orozco - portrait
Crime & Courts

Woman who bought gun used in Kerrie Orozco's slaying pleads guilty

  • By Alia Conley / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say a Georgia woman pleaded guilty to lying when she bought a gun that her boyfriend used to kill Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco in May.

Brad Ashford introduces bill to help Kerrie Orozco’s husband
Local News

Brad Ashford introduces bill to help Kerrie Orozco’s husband

  • By Joseph Morton / World-Herald Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Legislation would speed the naturalization process for spouses, children and parents of first-responders killed in the line of duty; the Kerrie Orozco Act is named for the Omaha police officer who was fatally shot in May; her husband, Hector Orozco, has been waiting to receive his green card.

Carrying on after Kerrie: Hector Orozco is working, raising three kids and pursuing U.S. citizenship
Local News

Carrying on after Kerrie: Hector Orozco is working, raising three kids and pursuing U.S. citizenship

  • By Alia Conley  and Joseph Morton / World-Herald Bureau
  • 0

In an interview with The World-Herald, Hector Orozco broke down and wept as he spoke about his wife, 29-year-old Kerrie, who was fatally shot May 20 while trying to arrest a fugitive on a felony warrant.

Thousands attend benefit for Officer Kerrie Orozco's family
Local News

Thousands attend benefit for Officer Kerrie Orozco's family

  • By Alia Conley / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

About 10,000 attended the Kerrie On benefit Sunday at the Ralston Arena. The Omaha officer was killed in the line of duty on May 20.

'People need to know about Kerrie': Virginia supports fallen Omaha officer at CWS
CWS

'People need to know about Kerrie': Virginia supports fallen Omaha officer at CWS

  • By Mitchell Ferman / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

When Orozco died just before Virginia began its postseason run, Omaha Police Lt. Ken Kanger sent its coaches a note wishing them luck and explaining what had happened. He asked for a favor: that Virginia supports Orozco.

Kerrie Orozco - portrait
Crime & Courts

Georgia woman arrested, accused of providing gun used to kill Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • By Alissa Skelton / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Jalita Johnson, 26, purchased a 9mm Glock pistol fitted with a 50 round drum magazine on April 23 from a pawn shop in Jonesboro, Georgia, for Marcus Wheeler, according to federal court documents.

Money, baby supplies donated for Officer Kerrie Orozco's family
Crime & Courts

Money, baby supplies donated for Officer Kerrie Orozco's family

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Separately, the Omaha Police Foundation has collected more than $150,000 for the family, and a college fund for Olivia Ruth has brought in more than $25,000. 

Crime & Courts

Officer Orozco's husband issues a thank you

  • 0

Hector Orozco says: I want to take this opportunity to express my thanks to everyone for all of their support during this very difficult time.

T-shirts earn thousands of dollars for Kerrie’s Causes
Local News

T-shirts earn thousands of dollars for Kerrie’s Causes

  • By Natasha Rausch / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Online T-shirt sales had raised $38,770 as of Thursday. Midwest Impressions, the T-shirt manufacturing company, presented a check for that amount to Kerrie’s Causes at an afternoon ceremony.

Blue October frontman headlining benefit concert for Kerrie Orozco family
Entertainment

Blue October frontman headlining benefit concert for Kerrie Orozco family

  • By Kevin Coffey / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Justin Furstenfeld will be joined by bands Torn, Envy and 6 Degrees West at Sunday's event at the Ralston Arena; the fundraiser is part of the Kerrie On Family Benefit.

Slain officer Kerrie Orozco’s radio number will be on back of every young player in police athletics league
Local News

Slain officer Kerrie Orozco’s radio number will be on back of every young player in police athletics league

  • By Christopher Burbach / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

At the newly renovated Christie Heights Park field Thursday, over 100 young ballplayers received their jerseys, different colors for the different teams, but all with one thing in common — they bore No. 17 to honor the fallen Omaha police officer who helped coach.

Peregrine falcon chick at Nebraska Capitol named after Kerrie Orozco
Local News

Peregrine falcon chick at Nebraska Capitol named after Kerrie Orozco

  • By Julie Anderson / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

A single peregrine falcon chick being raised atop the Nebraska State Capitol has been named “Orozco” in honor of Kerrie Orozco, the Omaha poli…

In wake of Kerrie Orozco's death, Omaha police program sees spike in coaches, young athletes
Crime & Courts

In wake of Kerrie Orozco's death, Omaha police program sees spike in coaches, young athletes

  • By Christopher Burbach / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

All 120 players in the Police Athletics for Community Engagement baseball league this year will wear the same number: 17. That was the police radio number for Orozco, who was killed in the line of duty May 20.

Officer devoted to community, family
Local News

Donations for Officer Kerrie Orozco's family top $150,000

  • By Maggie O’Brien / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

The Omaha Police Foundation had collected more than $150,000 as of Thursday. At the same time, a college fund for Orozco’s infant daughter, Olivia Ruth, had brought in $19,000. 

Lemonade stand - showcase
Local News

Girls set up lemonade stand with goal of raising $700 for Orozco family

  • By Emily Nohr / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

“A little lemonade stand will help a lot,” said 10-year-old Lauryn Rydl.

'Her passing touched all of us': An outpouring of community, law enforcement support for Kerrie Orozco
Local News

'Her passing touched all of us': An outpouring of community, law enforcement support for Kerrie Orozco

  • Compiled by Julie Anderson, Emily Nohr, Maggie O’Brien, Michael O’Connor, Jeffrey Robb, Alissa Skelton and Cody Winchester / World-Herald staff writers
  • 0

Kids, parents, grandparents, law officers, prominent Nebraskans and Iowans, community members who never met the fallen Omaha police officer — even the New York Yankees — salute and honor Orozco as she is laid to rest.

Voices of community members who showed up to honor fallen police officer
Local News

Voices of community members who showed up to honor fallen police officer

  • 0

If you could say one thing to the family ...

Family of Officer Kerrie Orozco thanks the community for its support
Local News

Family of Officer Kerrie Orozco thanks the community for its support

  • By Maggie O’Brien / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

“On behalf of the Kerrie Holtz Orozco family, we would like to express our profound gratitude,” Orozco’s mother, Ellen Holtz, said in the statement, which was released by the Archdiocese of Omaha.

2 girls raise $1,535 for family of Officer Kerrie Orozco
Momaha

2 girls raise $1,535 for family of Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • By Sarah Kaczmarek
  • 0

Sarah Kaczmarek's daughters were so inspired by Officer Kerrie Orozco's life that they thought of a way to help her family – selling ribbons for $1 each. Little did they know just how many they would sell.

Crime & Courts

Law agencies from Nebraska, 11 other states attended Orozco funeral

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Law enforcement agencies from Nebraska and 11 other states attended the funeral

Solemn tributes for Kerrie Orozco at services, on streets
Crime & Courts

Solemn tributes for Kerrie Orozco at services, on streets

  • By Jeffrey Robb, Christopher Burbach and Maggie O’Brien / World-Herald staff writers
  • Updated

Hundreds of family members, friends and colleagues in blue attended Orozco’s funeral at St. John’s Catholic Church at Creighton University. A funeral procession to her final resting place in Council Bluffs followed.

Video: Tribute shown during Officer Kerrie Orozco's funeral
Local News

Video: Tribute shown during Officer Kerrie Orozco's funeral

  • 0

The tribute slideshow shown during Officer Kerrie Orozco's funeral on May 26, 2015.

Police supporters use large sheets to block presence of Westboro protesters
Local News

Police supporters use large sheets to block presence of Westboro protesters

  • By Roseann Moring / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

The protesters, from Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas, set up near Interstate 480, so supporters moved to a hill to block them from the view of those mourning Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.

Orozco procession, Jennifer Nickisch - showcase
Blogs

Nebraska police wife says city's support means 'more than you can know'

  • By Sarah Hutchins Hipps
  • 0

A Nebraska law enforcement wife sends her gratitude to the people of Omaha and Council Bluffs for their support and respect for not only Officer Kerrie Orozco, but for all law enforcement. 

Listen: Final radio call for Officer Kerrie Orozco
Local News

Listen: Final radio call for Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • 0

As the graveside service for Officer Kerrie Orozco ended at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Douglas County dispatchers sent out a final radio call using her gang unit call sign.

Kelly: May unity in Omaha be the legacy of Officer Kerrie Orozco
Latest Headlines

Kelly: May unity in Omaha be the legacy of Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • By Michael Kelly / World-Herald columnist
  • 0

Maybe this time, shaken by the horror of a police officer shot and killed in the line of duty, of a new mother taken from her 3-month-old baby and her family, of a dedicated volunteer forever stopped from helping kids from poor families, maybe this time the entire community unites.

Unpredictability, danger define the task of arresting felony suspects
Crime & Courts

Unpredictability, danger define the task of arresting felony suspects

  • By Emerson Clarridge / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

For the law enforcement officers seeking suspects in motel rooms, behind a vehicle’s tinted window or in narrow alleys, the encounters and arrests can be exceptionally dangerous.

Funeral arrangements set for Officer Kerrie Orozco
Crime & Courts

Funeral arrangements set for Officer Kerrie Orozco

  • By Alissa Skelton / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Visitation will be held Monday at St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University.

Crime & Courts

Two prayer walks set for tonight to mark shooting deaths

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Two community prayer walks are scheduled for tonight to mark the deaths of Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco and Marcus Wheeler, the man fata…

Slain Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco ‘had a heart of gold,’ friends say
Local News

Slain Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco ‘had a heart of gold,’ friends say

  • By Alissa Skelton / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Friends and family on Thursday recalled Orozco as a caring and helpful person.

Coach K’s Boys & Girls Club baseball team says she was a special influence
Local News

Coach K’s Boys & Girls Club baseball team says she was a special influence

  • By Erin Duffy / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

They called her Coach K.

After police officer's fatal shooting, gratitude and grief pour in from across the U.S.
Local News

After police officer's fatal shooting, gratitude and grief pour in from across the U.S.

  • By Leia Mendoza / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Donations for Kerrie Orozco’s family came from all over the country Thursday afternoon at a rate of one or two per minute, the Omaha Police Foundation reported. The money came in so fast that the foundation’s administrator had trouble keeping up. The most up-to-date figure available was $75,000 by 10 a.m. Thursday, but the total is expected to reach six figures.

Transcript of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer's remarks at Thursday press conference

  • 0

On behalf of the Omaha Police Department, I want to thank the citizens of Omaha and the law enforcement community — locally and nationally — f…

'A tragic circumstance': Police Chief Schmaderer offers details in shootout that killed Omaha officer
Local News

'A tragic circumstance': Police Chief Schmaderer offers details in shootout that killed Omaha officer

  • By Maggie O’Brien / World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Donations flood in for Kerrie Orozco's family, and memorials pop up across the area. The CenturyLink Center is pressed into service for the overflow from her funeral Tuesday, at St. John's Church at Creighton.

Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer; lights on Kerrey bridge will be blue
Local News

Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer; lights on Kerrey bridge will be blue

  • By Roseann Moring / World-Herald Staff Writer
  • 0

"This is an appropriate sign of respect for Officer Orozco and her service to our city," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement.

Column: Officer shot blocks from our house. Are we leaving? No way
Local News

Column: Officer shot blocks from our house. Are we leaving? No way

  • By Joan von Kampen / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Over the 18 years since my family moved to Omaha, people have often asked why I live in the Florence area. Surely it isn’t safe in north Omaha, they say. But I chose to live here. Twice.

'This is a somber day for Omaha': City mourns a mother, a mentor, an officer killed in the line of duty
Local News

'This is a somber day for Omaha': City mourns a mother, a mentor, an officer killed in the line of duty

  • By Alia Conley, Maggie O’Brien and Alissa Skelton / World-Herald staff writers
  • Updated

Kerrie Orozco, 29, was killed Wednesday after gunfire erupted when she and other officers tried to arrest Marcus D. Wheeler, on a felony warrant for first-degree assault, in the Florence area about 1 p.m. Wheeler was also fatally wounded. Police plan a 4:30 p.m. press conference to provide more information.

Excerpts from Police Chief Todd Schmaderer’s remarks at press conference
Crime & Courts

Excerpts from Police Chief Todd Schmaderer’s remarks at press conference

  • From staff reports
  • 0

“This is a somber day for the city of Omaha. My Omaha police officers especially and the entire law enforcement community. It is with deep sor…

'She went above and beyond': Fallen Omaha police officer was devoted to community, family
Local News

'She went above and beyond': Fallen Omaha police officer was devoted to community, family

  • By Maggie O’Brien and Bob Glissmann / World-Herald staff writers
  • 0

"When people met her, they liked her," says Kerrie Orozco’s commander in the gang unit.

Fugitive killed in shootout was known gang member with a violent record
Crime & Courts

Fugitive killed in shootout was known gang member with a violent record

  • By Alissa Skelton / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Marcus D. Wheeler, 26, who was shot and killed Wednesday by police after he opened fire on officers, was a known gang member who police had been seeking to arrest in connection with a 2014 shooting.

Reaction to Officer Kerrie Orozco's death

Reaction to Officer Kerrie Orozco's death

  • 0

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Crime & Courts

Timeline: Local officers shot in the line of duty

  • From staff reports
  • 0

A partial list of local law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty. 

Crime & Courts

Timeline: Omaha police officers killed in the line of duty

  • Christopher Burbach / World-Herald staff writer
  • 0

Kerrie Orozco was the 25th Omaha Police officer killed in the line of duty.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Book bans in US school districts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert