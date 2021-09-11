Remembering those with ties to the Omaha area who were killed on 9/11

Leonard Castrianno is a constant presence in the lives of his family members.
They talk about him often, saying his name and sharing their favorite memories of him.
Castrianno worked for the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of the World Trade Center in New York City. He was 30 years old when he died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“When Leonard died, it became even more important that he remain centered,” said his sister Lynn Castrianno, who lives in Omaha. “We didn’t want him to be forgotten.”
Castrianno said she’ll honor her brother on the anniversary of his death the same way she has every year: “It just doesn’t seem possible that 20 years have gone by.”
His relatives will share their favorite memories of Leonard. For Lynn Castrianno, that includes her brother’s annual visits to Nebraska around Thanksgiving. Each year, he criticized the way his sister decorated for the holidays. He was all about decorating for Christmas with “lights, lights, lights and more lights.”
Castrianno also will stock her pantry and the office breakroom with Oreos, her brother’s favorite cookie.
He would be shaking his head at his sister, she said, telling her that you only eat a couple, rather than indulge in an entire row in the tray.
The first few anniversaries of her brother’s death were particularly tough, Castrianno said. In spring 2002, she went to Ground Zero and wound up attending an outdoor Mass nearby, with workers still clearing rubble in the background. A few months later, she went back with her parents and sister for a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attacks.
The main way Castrianno said she’ll honor her brother is with a flag display in Memorial Park. She has been placing the flags in the park — nearly 3,000 to represent all the 9/11 victims — since 2004.
Each flag bears a tag with the name of a victim and whatever additional information Castrianno could track down on the individuals. The tags are color-coordinated for each target, each plane. One group of flags honors people, like Leonard, who had Nebraska ties.
“I really find a lot of gratitude and solace in being able to remember my brother and everybody else who died by doing the flag display,” Castrianno said. “That’s my way of thinking, remembering, going back.”
And 20 years later, Castrianno said her effort with the flags has become an educational experience for those who weren’t yet alive at the time. It gives her a small sense of closure.
“It’s living history now,” she said.
* * *
A photo of James Samuel sits on a shelf inside his aunt’s china cabinet in her Bellevue home. Next to it are mementos, such as a golf-themed Beanie Baby, that remind Barbara Menning of her nephew.
Samuel worked for Carr Futures on the 92nd floor of the World Trade Center. He was 29 when he died.
Samuel, a New Jersey native, took plenty of summer trips to visit his aunt when she lived in Orchard, Nebraska. He liked fishing, golfing and other outdoorsy activities, Menning said. And he could talk to her about science all day long.
“He was a very caring individual,” she said.
Menning said her family still talks about Samuel. Every year, Menning checks out the Sept. 11 flag display set up in Memorial Park.
* * *
William Getzfred still misses the regular phone calls he shared with his brother Lawrence “Larry” Getzfred.
The brothers, who both served in the Navy, talked about everything — family, the military, the government.
Larry Getzfred was 57 when he was killed in the attack at the Pentagon. He worked in the Naval Command Center as the director of information management and dissemination.
William Getzfred was stationed in California on Sept. 11, 2001. He was concerned when he heard about the attack on the Pentagon. But he found some relief when he remembered his brother saying he worked on another side of the building.
“In my mind, I felt he was relatively safe,” Getzfred wrote to The World-Herald. “We were all hoping and praying for those individuals at the impact site. Little did I know that the Navy side had recently moved to the side of the Pentagon that was hit.”
A few hours later, Getzfred’s wife called to say that their sister-in-law had not yet heard from Larry.
It was unlike Larry — originally from Elgin, Nebraska — not to check in with his family. Had he been alive, his brother said, Larry would have been taking charge and helping others.
“We went to bed that night like thousands of Americans not knowing what had happened,” Getzfred wrote. They kept hoping and praying that Larry would be among the survivors, he said, but “our prayers were not answered.”
Being military, it was always a possibility that Larry could face a sudden death, his brother said. But the manner in which he died was unexpected.
“Anybody who joins the military knows it could happen,” he said. “It did come as a shock, especially the way it happened.”
Larry always prioritized his family, which included a wife and two children, Getzfred said. He was a hard worker, always willing to take charge, something his brother credited partly to his Navy training and partly to growing up as one of seven children.
“He was going to be the guy in charge. He was going to be the guy that was going to get things done,” Getzfred said.
Larry was close with his nephew, who also was his godson. Although they didn’t see each other often, Getzfred said, the two shared a strong bond.
On Saturday, Getzfred said, he’ll display American flags at his Omaha-area home in honor of his brother and the others killed on 9/11. Other than that, he said, his family keeps to themselves about their loss.
They received great support, he said, from the community in Elgin, as well as from friends and the military community.
“My family, like thousands of other Americans, will not forget that fateful day,” Getzfred said. “This day must never be forgotten by future generations of Americans.”
* * *
A little more than week before the 20th anniversary, Castrianno and nearly 50 other people gathered in the grassy space at Omaha’s Memorial Park to start setting up the flags.
Volunteers measured the space and lined up the flags using PVC pipe and string. Passersby stopped to snap photos. One little boy ran through the flags that already had been stuck in the ground, weaving through the rows.
The first year of the display, Castrianno and her son stuck in the flag bearing her brother’s name. It was a way of saying goodbye.
Castrianno sat at the far end of the flag display, checking tags on some of the flags already placed.
By now, the group has a good blueprint on how to lay out the flags, Castrianno said. She’s happy to see so many friends, family and volunteers helping with the project year after year.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “It’s not just me.”