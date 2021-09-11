Remembering those with ties to the Omaha area who were killed on 9/11

“He was going to be the guy in charge. He was going to be the guy that was going to get things done,” Getzfred said.

Larry was close with his nephew, who also was his godson. Although they didn’t see each other often, Getzfred said, the two shared a strong bond.

On Saturday, Getzfred said, he’ll display American flags at his Omaha-area home in honor of his brother and the others killed on 9/11. Other than that, he said, his family keeps to themselves about their loss.

They received great support, he said, from the community in Elgin, as well as from friends and the military community.

“My family, like thousands of other Americans, will not forget that fateful day,” Getzfred said. “This day must never be forgotten by future generations of Americans.”

* * *

A little more than week before the 20th anniversary, Castrianno and nearly 50 other people gathered in the grassy space at Omaha’s Memorial Park to start setting up the flags.

Volunteers measured the space and lined up the flags using PVC pipe and string. Passersby stopped to snap photos. One little boy ran through the flags that already had been stuck in the ground, weaving through the rows.