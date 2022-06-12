Reminisce on a daring Douglas County jailbreak

On June 12, 1978, three prisoners pulled off a daring escape from the Douglas County Jail by using fake keys and a 109-foot rope fashioned from bedsheets to shimmy down from the roof of the county courthouse.
C. Michael Anderson, 26, Peter Hochstein, 24, and Danny J. Sheppard, 22, escaped from their cells sometime after 4 a.m. and left the building via the recreation area by going through a window on which they cut the bars. They then slid to the ground using the rope made from braided strips of bedsheets.
The escapees also made life-like dummies using stuffed pillowcases and placed them on their bunks to make it appear as if they were sleeping in their cells.
After gaining their freedom, they stole a car and later an airplane that they used to escape to North Dakota. The three were found 18 hours later, huddling on a bank of the Red River near the hamlet of St. Vincent, Minnesota, three-quarters of a mile from the Canadian border.
So lock your self in, grab a pillow and reminisce on one of Douglas County's most dramatic jailbreaks.
People are also reading…
Reminisce columns by Sheritha Jones
Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."
Dive in and let's reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.
Let's reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.
Let's sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.
As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.
Let's reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.
Let's hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.
Let's reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.