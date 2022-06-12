 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminisce on a daring Douglas County jailbreak

On June 12, 1978, three prisoners pulled off a daring escape from the Douglas County Jail by using fake keys and a 109-foot rope fashioned from bedsheets to shimmy down from the roof of the county courthouse. 

C. Michael Anderson, 26, Peter Hochstein, 24, and Danny J. Sheppard, 22, escaped from their cells sometime after 4 a.m. and left the building via the recreation area by going through a window on which they cut the bars. They then slid to the ground using the rope made from braided strips of bedsheets. 

The escapees also made life-like dummies using stuffed pillowcases and placed them on their bunks to make it appear as if they were sleeping in their cells. 

After gaining their freedom, they stole a car and later an airplane that they used to escape to North Dakota. The three were found 18 hours later, huddling on a bank of the Red River near the hamlet of St. Vincent, Minnesota, three-quarters of a mile from the Canadian border.

So lock your self in, grab a pillow and reminisce on one of Douglas County's most dramatic jailbreaks.

June1978jailbreak004

Douglas County Chief Deputy Joseph Thornton looks at the two sawed-through bars on a window from a recreation room leading to a ledge on the outside of the courthouse. The bars had been sawed through over a long period, and missing pieces had been replaced with tar to look as though the bars were still intact.
June1978jailbreak003

The escapees made lifelike dummies using stuffed pillowcases and placed them on their bunks to make it appear as if they were sleeping in their cells. In one of the three bunks, hair saved from previous haircuts was placed on the pillow to make the dummy's head look like a man's head.
June1978jailbreak002

June1978jailbreak005

Danny J. Sheppard confessed that after hiding in the shower the night of June 11, he used one of the homemade keys to open a door leading to a walkway, pictured here. He then used a second key to open a cover on the control panel that opened the electrically controlled doors to Anderson's and Hochstein's cells.
June1978jailbreak006

Prisoner C. Michael Anderson bragged that the trio of escapees looked closely at jailers' keys, made drawings independently, then fashioned keys from pieces of an aluminum ladder. Above are the homemade keys used in the escape.

