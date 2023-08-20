Nebraska will begin its football season with the 34th head coach in its history, Matt Rhule.
As the coaches have gone round and round, the process has given Nebraska a well-earned reputation for out-of-the-box selections.
The recent coaching carousel in the past 26 years saw Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost — try in vain to approach the success of Tom Osborne.
Each has had his own story. Each was ready to lead the charge. Each found his way to Lincoln — or back to Lincoln — and each was shown his way out.
They attempted to shepherd the program through the hardest of moments, but in the end were shepherded out the door.
It didn’t matter if they were homegrown or an outsider, a nice guy or one filled with passion — and expletives.
They’ve all been welcomed with open arms and cheers. They were all fired in search of a “move forward in a new direction.”
It’s going to be painful, but remember the benefit of hindsight does us good sometimes.
Before we look forward to the new “Rhule of law,” let’s reminisce on the Nebraska football coaching carousel.
2003: Nebraska head coach Frank Solich yells during the first half in the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Solich was fired the next day after a 31-22 NU victory.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Coach Bill Callahan, left, and defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove talk during Nebraska’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder. Colorado beat NU 65-51.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2008: Head coach Bo Pelini reacts after Nebraska was called for a personal foul late in the fourth quarter of the game against Virginia Tech at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium After the tirade, the NU bench also was flagged for another 15-yard penalty. Virginia Tech beat Nebraska 35-30.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017: Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley watches his team during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeated Nebraska 56-44.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth- quarter touchdown. Indiana beat Nebraska 38-31.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.