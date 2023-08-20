Nebraska will begin its football season with the 34th head coach in its history, Matt Rhule.

As the coaches have gone round and round, the process has given Nebraska a well-earned reputation for out-of-the-box selections.

The recent coaching carousel in the past 26 years saw Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost — try in vain to approach the success of Tom Osborne.

Each has had his own story. Each was ready to lead the charge. Each found his way to Lincoln — or back to Lincoln — and each was shown his way out.

They attempted to shepherd the program through the hardest of moments, but in the end were shepherded out the door.

It didn’t matter if they were homegrown or an outsider, a nice guy or one filled with passion — and expletives.

They’ve all been welcomed with open arms and cheers. They were all fired in search of a “move forward in a new direction.”

It’s going to be painful, but remember the benefit of hindsight does us good sometimes.

Before we look forward to the new “Rhule of law,” let’s reminisce on the Nebraska football coaching carousel.