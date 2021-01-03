Renowned poet and Nebraska resident Ted Kooser is still hitting his stride

A. The funding for the column was inextricably bound to my (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) teaching position, and I wanted to retire from teaching. Had there been a means of continuing the column from home I probably would have kept it up, but there was no way of putting that together.

Q. You established “American Life in Poetry” to raise the visibility of poetry. Will the mission continue under another author?

A. I asked my colleague at the university, Kwame Dawes, to take over the column, and he did so on Jan. 1. Kwame is a great asset to Nebraska. He’s the current editor of Prairie Schooner and the author of many books of his own poems. He also edits a series of poetry collections by African poets for the University Press.

Q. Each year, you donate bound volumes of personal correspondence and journal entries to the UNL Libraries. What will we find in your random thoughts and observations on the pandemic, quarantine and isolation?