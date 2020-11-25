Rental, utility assistance still available in Douglas County

Douglas County has almost $4 million in federal funds left for rental assistance for people who have been unable to pay their rent because of COVID-19 — but time is running out to get it.

The deadline for tenants to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13. The deadline for landlords to submit their portion of the application is Dec. 20. The money must be spent this year because it came from the federal CARES Act funds distributed through the county.

It’s for renters who live in Douglas County who can document that their income was negatively affected by COVID-19, and whose income is at or below 100% of the area’s median income. The program can assist with rent from April through December of 2020, up to a maximum of $7,000.

Go to www.douglascounty-ne.gov to apply or get more detailed information about qualifying. Tenants and landlords with questions can also call Douglas County General Assistance at 402-444-7232 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (but not on Thanksgiving).