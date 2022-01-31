Reopening of Gene Leahy Mall delayed due to supply chain backlogs

The reopening of Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall will be delayed by about one month because of supply chain and COVID-19 problems.

The downtown Omaha park is now set to reopen July 1, instead of at the end of May, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the park renovations for the city.

Materials such as lumber, steel, metal panels and electrical components are just some examples of items that have been delayed in recent months, said Kristyna Engdahl, a MECA spokeswoman.

The Gene Leahy Mall was originally scheduled to reopen Memorial Day weekend. It will be the first of Omaha's three riverfront parks renovated as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul.

The July 1 reopening will be followed by a weekend of events, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.