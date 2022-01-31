Reopening of Gene Leahy Mall delayed due to supply chain backlogs

The reopening of Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall will be delayed by about one month because of supply chain and COVID-19 problems.
The downtown Omaha park is now set to reopen July 1, instead of at the end of May, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the park renovations for the city.
Materials such as lumber, steel, metal panels and electrical components are just some examples of items that have been delayed in recent months, said Kristyna Engdahl, a MECA spokeswoman.
The Gene Leahy Mall was originally scheduled to reopen Memorial Day weekend. It will be the first of Omaha's three riverfront parks renovated as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul.
The July 1 reopening will be followed by a weekend of events, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.
The project also has been affected by the rising cost of building materials. MECA officials told The World-Herald in December that the extra costs have been covered by community donors who have kept the project within its proposed budget.
Work on the Gene Leahy Mall has continued through the winter with the help of massive tents, heaters and construction technology, including a small device used by Kiewit to measure data underground. The device, called a Giatec SmartRock, was placed about 3 feet in the ground and can measure temperature and concrete strength.
Construction on the Heartland of America Park also can be seen just east of Gene Leahy. A skate ribbon about the length of a football field is taking shape there.
Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are expected to reopen in 2023. Lewis & Clark will open first, followed by Heartland of America.
