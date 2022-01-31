 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reopening of Gene Leahy Mall delayed due to supply chain issues
0 Comments
alert top story

Reopening of Gene Leahy Mall delayed due to supply chain issues

  • Updated
  • 0

Work continues on the Gene Leahy Mall, which is on schedule to reopen to the public this summer 2022. The work is part of a $400 million public-private renovation of the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

The reopening of Omaha's Gene Leahy mall will be delayed by about one month due to supply chain and COVID-19 issues.

Omaha's downtown park is now set to reopen July 1, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the park renovations for the city.

The Gene Leahy Mall was originally planned to reopen Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. It will be the first of Omaha's three riverfront parks renovated as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul.

The July 1 reopening will be followed by a weekend of activities, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.

The project also been affected by the rising cost of building materials. MECA officials told The World-Herald in December that the extra costs have been covered by community donors who have kept the project within its proposed budget.

Map

A map of the renovated Gene Leahy Mall

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shifting remote work from reactionary solution to long-term strategy

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert