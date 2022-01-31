Reopening of Gene Leahy Mall delayed due to supply chain issues

The reopening of Omaha's Gene Leahy mall will be delayed by about one month due to supply chain and COVID-19 issues.

Omaha's downtown park is now set to reopen July 1, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the park renovations for the city.

The Gene Leahy Mall was originally planned to reopen Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. It will be the first of Omaha's three riverfront parks renovated as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul.

The July 1 reopening will be followed by a weekend of activities, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.

The project also been affected by the rising cost of building materials. MECA officials told The World-Herald in December that the extra costs have been covered by community donors who have kept the project within its proposed budget.

