Report finds 258 Nebraska victims of clergy sex abuse since 1978

Overall, 57 church officials or employees — including priests, deacons and Catholic school teachers — were found to have been involved.

Peterson said that in many cases, church leaders and others did not take seriously credible reports of abuse.

“The depth of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators, and the decades of failure by the church to safeguard so many child victims, is unfathomable,” Peterson said in the report.

In a joint statement Thursday, the three bishops of the Catholic Church in Nebraska acknowledged “with sadness that so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by Catholic clergy and other representatives of the Church.”

They asked for prayers for the victims, and noted that the church has taken several steps in recent years to protect young people, prevent abuse and thoroughly investigate reports of misconduct.

“We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should have been experienced in the Church,” the statement said.

Peterson emphasized that such abuse was not just a problem of the Catholic Church but of other denominations and other organizations.