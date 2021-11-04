Report finds 258 Nebraska victims of clergy sex abuse since 1978

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Attorney General's Office released its report on clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church on Thursday, finding 258 documented victims across the three dioceses in Nebraska.
Attorney General Doug Peterson said many of the cases found during the three-year-long probe were gut-wrenching. Few had been prosecuted.
He said no additional prosecutions could come from the cases found in the report because the statute of limitations on filing charges has passed or because the alleged perpetrator has died. But Peterson expressed hope that at least victims' voices had been heard.
“We have been unable to bring our own justice system to bear on these predators,” Peterson said. “That’s extremely frustrating.”
He said he would support legislation to change Nebraska’s statute of limitation laws.
The 182-page report found that the Lincoln Diocese had 97 victims, the Omaha Diocese had 158 victims, and the Grand Island Diocese had three victims. Two priests, Msgr. Leonard Kalin, who served on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and an Omaha priest, the Rev. Daniel Herek, committed many of the abuse and misconduct cases, Peterson said.
Kalin is dead. Herek was prosecuted and was sentenced in 1998 to 20 months to five years in prison for molesting altar boys while a priest at St. Richard Catholic Church in North Omaha.
Overall, 57 church officials or employees — including priests, deacons and Catholic school teachers — were found to have been involved.
Peterson said that in many cases, church leaders and others did not take seriously credible reports of abuse.
“The depth of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators, and the decades of failure by the church to safeguard so many child victims, is unfathomable,” Peterson said in the report.
In a joint statement Thursday, the three bishops of the Catholic Church in Nebraska acknowledged “with sadness that so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by Catholic clergy and other representatives of the Church.”
They asked for prayers for the victims, and noted that the church has taken several steps in recent years to protect young people, prevent abuse and thoroughly investigate reports of misconduct.
“We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should have been experienced in the Church,” the statement said.
Peterson emphasized that such abuse was not just a problem of the Catholic Church but of other denominations and other organizations.
“Absolutely no institution is entitled to place the preservation of its reputation before the protection of our most vulnerable,” Peterson said in the report.
The Catholic Church was cooperative in assembling the report, he said.
The vast majority of the sexual abuse cases, Peterson said, happened prior to the implementation of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002. The so-called “Dallas Charter” required all dioceses to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse.
It was adopted after an investigation by the Boston Globe uncovered dozens of cases of abuse in the Boston area.
Peterson launched the Nebraska investigation in 2018 after a scathing grand jury report from a Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office investigation revealed abuse and cover-ups in six Pennsylvania dioceses over 70 years.
Peterson had asked Nebraska’s three Roman Catholic bishops in 2018 to voluntarily give him their records of sex abuse from the past 40 years.
The Omaha Archdiocese and the dioceses of Lincoln and Grand Island began sending records to the attorney general and published lists of priests and deacons against whom "substantiated allegations" of sexual abuse of a minor had been made.
Later, in early 2019, Peterson escalated his voluntary request to a demand and subpoenaed records from Catholic dioceses, churches and schools across the state. The bishops contended that they already were complying with the request, but more records were handed over in response to the subpoena.
