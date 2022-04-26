Report: Omaha approved $41 million in TIF loans to private developers in 2021

Omaha projects approved in 2021 for tax-increment financing are expected to produce more than 900 housing units and 700,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space.

The 25 projects required about $41 million in tax-increment financing loans, according to the annual TIF report approved by the Omaha City Council on Tuesday.

Used in Omaha since 1980, the financing tool is a regular part of local development efforts. It sometimes draws criticism, but advocates credit it with encouraging more private investment, particularly in older parts of the city.

The largest TIF loan approved to date has been about $80 million for the Crossroads redevelopment, which won city approval last year but was not counted in this report. More than $60 million in tax-increment financing also will be used for the planned Mutual of Omaha tower in downtown Omaha.

Under the TIF incentive program, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year or 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development.

Normally, all property tax payments go to support schools, city and county government and other local tax-reliant bodies. But during the TIF period, the proceeds from tax payments are divided: Some tax money goes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before the improvements; the rest of the taxes, based on the added valuation from those improvements, are used to repay the TIF loan.

After the TIF loan is repaid, all of the property taxes collected on the improved property start flowing to those local governments.

The TIF program encourages private investment in areas that have experienced disinvestments, areas in need of housing, revitalization, according to Bridget Hadley, a city planner and economic development manager.

Today, 254 different Omaha economic development ventures are benefiting from the incentive. Those projects have produced a 898% increase in valuation over their base value of $14.5 million, bringing an assessed value of $2.1 billion.

Critics of TIF argue that the incentive is used too generously, and that TIF loans should be more focused on areas most in need of redevelopment.

The 2021 TIF-approved projects include 982 housing units, about 84% of which are a part of apartment complexes, while 16%, or 160 units, were proposed as single-family homes or row houses and townhomes.

Of the proposed housing units, 601, or 61%, are considered affordable.

"Just for comparison, last year the number of affordable housing units proposed were only 84. A huge difference in 2021," Hadley said in a presentation to City Council members Tuesday.

About 78% of the affordable housing units were proposed through the use of Low Income Housing Tax Credits, meaning they are considered to be affordable to those with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income, or AMI. In some cases, those projects include incomes at or below 80% of AMI, according to the report.

Projects proposed by Habitat for Humanity accounted for 22% of the affordable housing units. Typically, Habitat looks to serve households that are 30% to 60% of AMI, but can go up to 80% in certain circumstances.

The largest TIF loan in 2021 went toward the development of midtown Omaha's Blackstone Plaza. Owners of the 15-story office structure sought nearly $6 million in TIF to assist in the building's renovation.

