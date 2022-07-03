Rescuers search Missouri River for woman who jumped from Omaha bridge

Omaha police officers were searching the Missouri River on Sunday afternoon for a woman who jumped from the Bob Kerrey Bridge.

Callers to the Douglas County 911 dispatch center about 12:15 p.m. reported a woman jumping into the river from the bridge. A police spokesman said no one had been found as of 2:45 p.m.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the search. A description of the woman was not immediately available.

