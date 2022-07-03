 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rescuers search Missouri River for woman who jumped from Omaha bridge

  Updated
Omaha police officers were searching the Missouri River on Sunday afternoon for a woman who jumped from the Bob Kerrey Bridge. 

Callers to the Douglas County 911 dispatch center  about 12:15 p.m. reported a woman jumping into the river from the bridge. A police spokesman said no one had been found as of 2:45 p.m. 

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the search. A description of the woman was not immediately available. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

