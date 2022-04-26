Researchers to measure temperature, humidity to identify hottest spots in Omaha

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center plan to identify the hottest spots in Omaha this summer using sensors to measure humidity and temperature at different locations around the city.

Omaha is among 14 communities nationwide, plus two international cities, selected to participate in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration initiative to study the heat island effect.

Urban heat islands can register up to 20 degrees hotter than other neighborhoods. In the study, the researchers will focus on areas that were subject to redlining, meaning they faced historic segregation efforts such as race-based denial of home loans and generally received fewer resources and investments.

Those areas include parts of North and South Omaha. But Abdoulaziz Adily-Abdoulaye, a doctoral student in the UNMC College of Public Health's environmental, agricultural and occupational health department, said the researchers also intend to extend their campaign to non-redlined areas to gain an exhaustive understanding of heat distribution in Omaha.

Jesse Bell, a professor in the department, said historically redlined areas usually have less development, less green space and more concrete, all of which create hotter areas in a city.

Adily-Abdoulaye noted that houses were removed when U.S. Highway 75 was built through a stretch of North Omaha, which added concrete and removed green space.

Bell said he hopes the information gathered through the study can be incorporated into the metrowide plan Omaha officials are developing to address climate change. The aim is to help officials understand the threats heat poses to Omaha and its residents and figure out how to adapt now and prepare for the future.

Extreme heat, he said, likely kills more people in the United States than any other climate or weather-related disaster. Rather than a single storm, extreme heat happens time and again. Each time, it can have health impacts such as heat-related illness. But it also stresses the body and has been associated with cardiovascular, respiratory and even mental health issues.

Cities involved in past campaigns have used their heat island maps to develop heat action plans, add cooling stations to bus shelters, educate residents and policymakers and inform new research.

Extreme heat events already are becoming more frequent and more intense and are having an impact on human health, said Bell, who was an author of a scientific assessment of climate change released by the White House in 2016. As the climate changes, those impacts will become more severe.

By doing these types of studies, he said, it "helps us better prepare and adapt to the changes we're currently facing and and that we're also going to be facing in the future."

Being able to identify threats so people can begin reduce the impacts, Bell said, gives him hope.

"To me," he said, "that's where the rubber hits the road."

Adily-Abdoulaye said the researchers will work with the National Weather Service to identify a single day, likely in July or August, to conduct the study. They will be looking for a day that's hot with a clear sky and no rain.

Volunteers, led by the researchers, will travel through their neighborhoods in the morning, afternoon and evening with heat sensors mounted on their cars or bicycles. The sensors will record temperature and humidity as well as the time and volunteers' locations.

For more information about the project or to volunteer, contact Adily-Abdoulaye at abdoulaye.abdoulaziz@unmc.edu or Bell at jesse.bell@unmc.edu.

