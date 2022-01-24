Residents evacuated from 'rotten' downtown Omaha apartments

The City of Omaha vacated a downtown Omaha apartment building Monday because of dangerous disrepair, working with the nonprofit agency Together to find shelter for about two dozen people who were displaced.
"I've seen a lot of rotten in the last 3½ years, a lot of rotten," said Scott Lane, the city's chief housing inspector. "And I truly do believe that today was one of the worst as a total. Specifically as a multi-family, it's definitely the worst I've witnessed."
The problems had been building for years at the Flora Apartments at 2557 Jones St., according to residents, advocates and city records. Dangerously exposed electrical wiring. Mold. Leaking pipes and toilets. Holes in roofs and walls. Fire alarms ripped from the walls, with wires left dangling. At least some of the residents often had no heat.
Rob Toscano said he had no heat in his $675-a-month studio apartment. He used two space heaters — one plugged into a kitchen outlet and one in the living room/bedroom, but not in the outlet that was dangling from the wall by its wires. That wasn't enough to heat the drafty apartment. He also kept his oven on, often at 500 degrees.
And it rains in Toscano's first-floor apartment. Not when it rains outside, but when somebody flushes the toilet or drains the kitchen sink above his.
Toscano, 52, said he has complained about the problems for the entire 4½ years he has lived there. He said the owner has fixed only a couple problems. Toscano said he hasn't moved because he couldn't afford to, given his disability income and the deposit money and extra fees the apartment owner, William Stanek, has tacked on.
Stanek did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment, and no one came to the door of his South Omaha home when reporters knocked Monday afternoon.
City inspectors had issued multiple violations against Stanek, and he had made enough repairs from time to time to clear some apartments, Lane said. But on Monday, the disrepair and multiple serious violations meant that the apartments had to be vacated, he said.
Lane said that the Omaha Fire Department and the Douglas County Health Department also have violation cases on the building and that Omaha police are in the apartments every day. The apartments aren't secure. Toscano said that people who don't live there are frequently present and that he has to step over people using drugs in the hallways.
"Pursuing to shut down the entire complex was the best thing that could have happened for these tenants," Lane said.
The city took steps beforehand to ensure that residents wouldn't be displaced with nowhere to go, he said. City officials contacted Together and the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless last week so they could begin lining up shelter for the 20 residents of the building.
"And they were so amazing," Lane said.
Erin Feichtinger, director of policy and advocacy for Together, said workers and volunteers spent much of the weekend lining up trucks, storage units and lodging.
"We were so grateful that the city alerted us that they'd be coming in so that we could spend the weekend doing outreach," she said. "We were prepared to offer to put people up in extended stay hotel rooms, and we'll be providing case management and keeping them stable as housed for as long as possible for them to find alternative options and longer-term housing."
People can help by making donations to Together. You can go to togetheromaha.org/get-involved/donate.html and write "Crisis Engagement - 25th and Jones" in the field titled "Message About Your Donation."
Toscano said he and other people who lived in the apartments were grateful. Sitting on a hotel room bed after he got settled during a whirlwind Monday, Toscano said he doesn't know where he'll go or what he'll do next. But at least he knew that he had a safe place to sleep Monday night.
"Right now, this is it," he said, motioning toward his coat and broken phone beside him. "This is my whole world right now."
