Residents evacuated from 'rotten' downtown Omaha apartments

Toscano, 52, said he has complained about the problems for the entire 4½ years he has lived there. He said the owner has fixed only a couple problems. Toscano said he hasn't moved because he couldn't afford to, given his disability income and the deposit money and extra fees the apartment owner, William Stanek, has tacked on.

Stanek did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment, and no one came to the door of his South Omaha home when reporters knocked Monday afternoon.

City inspectors had issued multiple violations against Stanek, and he had made enough repairs from time to time to clear some apartments, Lane said. But on Monday, the disrepair and multiple serious violations meant that the apartments had to be vacated, he said.

Lane said that the Omaha Fire Department and the Douglas County Health Department also have violation cases on the building and that Omaha police are in the apartments every day. The apartments aren't secure. Toscano said that people who don't live there are frequently present and that he has to step over people using drugs in the hallways.

"Pursuing to shut down the entire complex was the best thing that could have happened for these tenants," Lane said.